Carson Van Zuilen, who completed his high school hockey career as Northfield High School’s all-time leading point leader with 204 points in 2020-21, recently helped the Granite City Lumberjacks win the 2023 North American 3 Hockey League Fraser Cup.

Carson Van Zuilen.jpeg

Carson Van Zuilen scored a dramatic winning goal in a championship game for the Granite City Lumberjacks. 
Carson Van Zuilen Mug

Van Zuilen

