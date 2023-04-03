Carson Van Zuilen, who completed his high school hockey career as Northfield High School’s all-time leading point leader with 204 points in 2020-21, recently helped the Granite City Lumberjacks win the 2023 North American 3 Hockey League Fraser Cup.
He scored the game winning goal with nine seconds left in the Lumberjacks’ 6-5 victory over the Alexandria Blizzard in the league’s championship game on March 26 in St. Peters, Missouri.
The goal capped a dramatic comeback in the game for the Lumberjacks as they trailed 5-2 in the second before rallying with four unanswered goals to win the game over rival Alexandria.
A forward, Van Zuilen was set up on the play with an assist from Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth.
“I just tried to get the puck in deep, because I didn’t want to be the guy out there in the last minute who turned it over and let them score,” Van Zuilen said about the game winner. “So I just tried to get it deep. It ended up going to Lyncoln and he ended up throwing it on net and I just happened to be there. I turned and fired it and then it was pretty much pandemonium after that…it was crazy.”
A two-year veteran with the Lumberjacks, Van Zuilen finished the 2022-23 season with eight goals and 16 assists and has now posted 20 goals and 34 assists during his junior career with the Lumberjacks, an NA3HL affiliate based out of Sauk Rapids, Minn.
This marked the second trip to the Fraser Cup finals for Van Zuilen and the Lumberjacks. Last year, Granite City lost in the title game to the Rochester Grizzlies. Overall, Granite City has won Fraser Cup titles in 2023, 2017, 2015 and 2012.
In 2022-23, Granite City won the West Division regular season title with a 39-6 record and were 2-2 in the West Division postseason playoffs. One of six teams picked for the Fraser Cup tournament (March 22-26), Granite City was seeded sixth but managed to battle through the bracket to gain the title.
On March 23, Granite City opened the tournament with a 3-1 loss to Alexandria. The Lumberjacks then stayed alive with a 6-1 win over the Texas Brahamas on March 24 and a 4-2 win over the Helena Bighorms on March 25 to set up the title game rematch with Alexandria on March 26.
Alexandria led 3-1 at the end of the first period and then stretched its lead to 5-2 early in the second period before Granite City jumped started its epic comeback with a goal by Bielenberg-Howarth at 19:31 of the second period. Granite City went on to tie the game at 5-5 at 17:13 of the third period on a goal by Zak Kennett, before Van Zuilen notched the game winner at 19:51 of the third period.
“It was unbelievable. We lost last year in the same situation being down by three, and this year it felt different in the locker room. In between periods it felt like there was no way we weren’t going to get it done. There was a completely different vibe from last year,” Van Zuilen said. “Once, we got one to make it 5-3 and then we made it 5-4, we knew there was no way we were not going to tie it up…and then thankfully we ended up winning it.”
At the end of his second season in junior hockey, Van Zuilen has enjoyed his time with the Lumberjacks. He plans to return to Granite City next season for his final year of junior hockey before possibly playing college hockey - most likely at the NCAA Division III level. At present, St. Olaf is a front runner as a possible collegiate playing destinations.
At Granite City, Van Zuilen resides with his billet family Dana and Joe Janson, who live outside of St. Cloud, Minn. He was recruited during his prep playing career by Mat Hall, who is one of the Lumberjacks’ assistant coaches and assistant general manager. The team is led by co-head coaches Brad Willner and D.J. Vold.
“It’s been awesome,” Van Zuilen said of his time so far with the Lumberjacks. “When they bring you in there to recruit you, they tell you it’s like a family and they are not kidding - it is like a family. The coaches are there to talk to you about anything you are going through with hockey or off the ice.
“I almost didn’t play junior hockey but it is the greatest decision I’ve ever made. I’m so thankful that I went there and they’ve been amazing to me and my family. I can’t express how grateful I am to them.”
He is the son of Jessica Van Zuilen of Northfield and the late Chad Van Zuilen, who passed away during Carson’s sophomore year in high school.
As a prep player at Northfield, Van Zuilen scored more than 80 goals and 120 assists during his high school career - and he followed his former team this year as the Raiders made their run in the MSHSL Class A state finals and he journeyed to the game at the Xcel Energy Center in March.
“I was so happy for those guys because I knew a couple of the guys on the team from when I was here,” Van Zuilen said.
Of note, the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), is the only USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior league and serves as one of the top ice hockey training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification.
Entering its 13th season in 2022-23, the NA3HL had over 300 former players on NCAA teams this season, and 13% of NCAA Division III freshmen this season previously played in the NA3HL.