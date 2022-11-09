Northfield senior Sydney Jaynes hits a dig in a Section playoff match against Rochester Mayo last week. Jaynes is a finalist for the Ms. Baden Volleyball Award presented by the MNVBCA. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Northfield senior outside hitter Sydney Jaynes has been named a finalist for the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association’s Ms. Baden Volleyball Award, the association announced last week.
The MNVBCA announced Nov. 2 the 2022 finalists for the prestigious Ms. Baden Volleyball Award in a release last week by Greg Sayuk, all-state coordinator and webmaster for the MNVBCA, and head volleyball coach at New Prague High School.
“The award is given to the top senior volleyball player in Minnesota based on the entirety of her volleyball career,” said Sayuk. “The Ms. Baden Volleyball Award winner will be announced at the MNVBCA State Tournament Banquet on Tuesday, November 8 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.”
Sydney Jaynes, outside hitter for Northfield, helped lead the team to the Section 1AAAA championship match Saturday, where the Raiders finished as runners up.
Jaynes has career stats of 100 matches played; 718 kills; 152 assists; 85 blocks; 152 service aces; and 864 digs. She has played years on varsity with an 87-13 team record.
Her college commitment is to the University of Tennessee. Playoff finishes in 2019 and 2021 were in the Section Semifinals. Awards and accolades include 2019 Big 9 All-Conference Honorable Mention; 2020 Big 9 All-Conference; 2021 Big 9 All-Conference, AAAA All-State, Team MVP, Most Kills (Team); 2022 Big 9 All-Conference, AAAA All-State.
Finalists also included Lakeville North setter Ava Blascziek, Marshll outside hitter Leah Jones, Willmar outside hitter Sydney Schnichels, and Watertown-Mayer libero Kate Thibault.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.