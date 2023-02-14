A third-place performance at the recent Section 1 boys Nordic ski races has provided Northfield High School’s Sam Folland with his third trip to the MSHSL state championships, which will take place at the Giant’s Ridge Ski Area in Biwabik, Minn. on Feb. 15-16.

sam folland and craig cardinal 2023

Northfield High School’s Sam Folland (left) and Coach Craig Cardinal. Folland has qualified for this week’s 2023 MSHSL boys Nordic ski state championships.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

