A third-place performance at the recent Section 1 boys Nordic ski races has provided Northfield High School’s Sam Folland with his third trip to the MSHSL state championships, which will take place at the Giant’s Ridge Ski Area in Biwabik, Minn. on Feb. 15-16.
“Sam’s really excited to be back up there and a lot more confident in his training as each year goes on,” NHS coach Craig Cardinal said about Folland’s upcoming journey to the state meet. “He’s been putting in more hours and has a better feel for what he is capable of, so it has been fun to see that confidence building in him over the last couple of years.”
Cardinal added, “The state meet has been on his radar since he qualified as a sophomore. I think a top 10 finish is entirely reasonable if he has a decent day and a top five would be a phenomenal performance for him.”
In the recent Section race, which was held at Hyland Park Ski Area in Bloomington on Feb. 7, Folland was Northfield’s lone state qualifier after placing third behind medalist Evan O’Connor of Prior Lake and runner-up Tommy Simmonds of Prior Lake.
Folland carded a time of 13:26.1 in the classic portion of the race and had a time of 11:52.2 in the skate race with a pursuit time of 25:16.7. O’Connor’s classic time was 12:46.5 and his skate time was 11:37.3, while Simmons’ times were 13:11.1 (classic) and 11:54.9 (skate).
As a team, Northfield placed fourth with 345 points, while ISD 196 won the race at 379 and Prior Lake/New Prague was second at 370 followed by Winona/Cotter at 368.
The Raiders’ also had a top 15 finish at the sectional from Nathan Amundson, who placed 12th with a pursuit time of 27:52. Others at the competition from Northfield included Liam Ailabouni (24th) and Carsten Walter (43rd). Theodore Miller and Andy Amundson placed seventh for Northfield in the sprint relay final standings.
In the girls Sectional meet, Northfield placed fifth with a total of 316 points. Winona/Cotter won the meet with 384 points followed in second place by Eastview/Rosemount with 381 points and Prior Lake/New Prague with 376 points in third place.
Claire Casson led Northfield with a 21st place finish and Charlotte Flory placed 22nd for the Raiders. Svea Morrell (28th), Josie Hauck (30th) and Ani Gottfried (35th) completed the pursuit field for Northfield at the Sectional. Northfield’s sprint relay team of Caroline Brice and Harper Miller placed sixth at the section races.
Folland is looking forward to a return to state and hopes to build on the experience from his first two years at the meet. In his first trip, Folland broke into the top 50 with a 34th place time in the classic race and a 44th place finish in the skate race. Last year, Folland didn’t finish the competition due to illness.
“Just being comfortable racing at state is going to be a big help,” Folland said. "Both of my previous two years, the state meet has not gone how I wanted it to go, so I am going to be extra excited to try and get it right this time and have a good state meet.”
In addition to the honors associated with success at the MSHSL meet, this time of year also marks the peak of the Junior National Qualifier (JNQ) race season for area Nordic ski athletes. The state meet does not provide JNQ points but it does kick-off the “championship season” so to speak as the JNQ for the midwest is scheduled for Feb. 18-19 in Minneapolis.
Folland has been participating in JNQ races throughout the year along with his work with the NHS team with hopes of building enough points to qualify for the 2023 USSA Cross Country Ski Junior National Championships on March 13-16.
“Sam’s been racing a lot of the competition he will see at the state meet through Junior National Qualifying races throughout the season,” Cardinal said. “He raced up at Coleraine (JNQ race) the week before conference and he was eighth there against pretty much the field that he going to see at state.”
Cardinal added, “Sam is rounding into decent shape. He’s not fully tapered because he has more Junior National Qualifying races that next weekend after state, but he is well on his way. He’s coming into the big ones this weekend and hopefully he will get enough points to qualify for junior nationals.”
Folland will certainly be a factor at this year’s state meet and looks to make an impact on the leaderboard in 2023. Evan O’Connor from Prior Lake has been a longtime foe of his throughout his high school Nordic ski career.
“Those two (Folland and O’Connor) have been going back and forth as long as he has been skiing…and that is a long running rivalry that Sam would like to settle,” Cardinal said. “And a lot of the other guys that he is going to be racing at state, he is in a training group with.
“Sam’s come a long ways and put in a ton of hours this summer even compared to past years, so he knows that he is coming in in far better shape than past years, and he just wants to be able to showcase where he is at for that race.”
At the upcoming state race, Cardinal believes the classic course at Giant’s Ridge will play to Folland’s strengths.
“In the classic race, there is a lot of good striding and there are a lot of places where if you are strong like Sam, you can double pole and get more speed, so I think the classic course favors him,” Cardinal said.
The narrow nature of the skate course makes it more difficult to move up places after the start for all of the skiers, which will be a factor for the racers this week.
“That is always something we are worried about, so getting Sam out fast and getting into a good spot in that race will be important,” Cardinal said about Folland’s tactics in the skate race at Giant’s Ridge.
Folland is currently planning to continue his academic career at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, where he has been recruited for the Nordic ski team there. In the meantime, Folland will be looking to make a strong statement in his final run at the state meet this week.
“When you join the sport in seventh and eighth grade, the state meet is really the first big competition you look at…you want to do something at state and do well at state,” Folland said. “It (the state meet) is definitely something that I think everybody wants to do well at if you are a high school skier.”