Nathan Amundson run.JPG

No. 201, Northfield senior Nathan Amundson runs at the AAA State Cross Country Championships Saturday at St. Olaf. Amundson finished in 104th and ran for the second time at state in his career. He qualified for state in 2020 but the races were cancelled due to Covid 19. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Northfield senior cross country runner Nathan Amundson returned to the Class AAA state championship meet Saturday for his second run at St. Olaf and came away with a finish of 104th in the field of 160 runners competing in the 5000-meter race.

Hiatt Amundson start.JPG

No. 201 Nathan Amundson and No. 202 Trevor Hiatt start the 2022 AAA State Cross Country Championship race Saturday at St. Olaf. Amundson of Northfield and Hiatt of Owatonna both completed their senior cross country seasons at the state meet. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Nathan Amundson warmup.JPG

Northfield senior Nathan Amundson warms up prior to the running of the AAA State Cross Country Championships Saturday at St. Olaf. The three-time qualifier sets his sights on running in college, after finishing his senior year's nordic ski and spring track and field seasons. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

