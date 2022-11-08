No. 201, Northfield senior Nathan Amundson runs at the AAA State Cross Country Championships Saturday at St. Olaf. Amundson finished in 104th and ran for the second time at state in his career. He qualified for state in 2020 but the races were cancelled due to Covid 19. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Northfield senior Nathan Amundson warms up prior to the running of the AAA State Cross Country Championships Saturday at St. Olaf. The three-time qualifier sets his sights on running in college, after finishing his senior year's nordic ski and spring track and field seasons. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
No. 201 Nathan Amundson and No. 202 Trevor Hiatt start the 2022 AAA State Cross Country Championship race Saturday at St. Olaf. Amundson of Northfield and Hiatt of Owatonna both completed their senior cross country seasons at the state meet. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Northfield senior cross country runner Nathan Amundson returned to the Class AAA state championship meet Saturday for his second run at St. Olaf and came away with a finish of 104th in the field of 160 runners competing in the 5000-meter race.
Amundson qualified this year for the third time, ending his high school career at Northfield at the highest level.
He crossed the line with a time of 17:05.59 while running as a solo qualifier for the meet. He was shy of his personal record and season-best time in the 5,000 meters of 16:19.30.
Northfield head boys cross country coach Janet Smith said "this is the third time Nathan has qualified for the State Cross Country meet and the second time he has ran in it, since the 2020 season didn't hold a state meet due to COVID."
Amundson "finished up his decorated career with a 104th place finish and a time of 17:05.59."
"Last year he was 99th place, so if you ask him, he is a little disappointed with the outcome, because he wanted to better his standings from last year at State," Smith said.
"He had the amazing experience of pounding the ground, running side by side with the best runners in the state and no one can take that away from his accomplishments," coach Smith said.
"He felt great all week in practice and was primed for a big day, but his mind, legs and heart just didn't jive in putting it all together," Smith said. "His season best time was a 16:19 at the Big 9 Conference meet where he earned All Conference honors."
This season Amundson dropped 30 seconds on his lifetime best time. He is looking forward to the nordic ski season and track and field season this spring to top off his senior year.
"Nathan is planning on running in college, and I know he has lots of impressive performances to come in his bright running future," Smith said.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.