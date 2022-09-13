The sport of fishing is typically associated with a relaxing day at the lake, but for two members of the Northfield High School fishing team, their trip to the recent 2022 Minnesota Junior BASS Nation High School championship was a whirlwind of activity on Sept. 10-11 on the Whitefish Chain of lakes near Brainerd.
Northfield was represented at this year’s state tournament by two teams, which included the senior duo of Kamden Kaiser and Jake Geiger, along with juniors Garrison Giza and Garrett Hutton.
For Kaiser and Geiger, their weekend started on Friday, Sept. 9, as members of the Northfield High School football team. The Raiders made the road trip to face Mayo High School for a game under the lights in Rochester.
After the game, the pair hit the road north for lake country, in order to make the start of the state tournament early the next morning.
“We left straight from Rochester and got there like 1 a.m. and then had to be up by 5 a.m. to be on the lake, so there wasn’t much sleep,” Kaiser said. “I was a little tired in the morning.”
After a night spent at Geiger’s grandparents cabin on Mille Lacs, the two Raider anglers got over to the tournament starting point on the Whitefish Chain, which is about an hour drive from Mille Lacs.
Fishing conditions on the first day of the tournament were tough, as Geiger and Kaiser brought in a bag of fish weighing 10.39 pounds. The team of Giza and Hutton had a bag total of 3.17 pounds on the first day.
Second day conditions improved dramatically, as Geiger and Kaiser reeled in a total of 13.93 pounds of bass, which was one of the top 10 catches for the second day in the tournament. Giza and Hutton improved their second day total to 8.02 pounds.
Overall, Geiger and Kaiser placed 21st with a total of 24.32 points, and Giza and Hutton were 75th with a total of 11.19 pounds. The finish by Geiger and Kaiser ranks best at the state tournament for a Northfield team in the four seasons of the team’s existence.
“We just switched lakes basically,” Geiger said about the duo’s success on Sunday. “We got on one good spot and caught most of our big fish there.”
The tournament featured 96 teams (boats) and it ran over two days of fishing on the Whitefish Chain, which is a series of seven connected lakes. Teams could fish in any of those lakes and each team has a boat captain, who drives the boat but is not allowed to fish.
“Overall, they do a really nice job with the tournament,” said Gregg Giza, who is Garrison Giza’s father and served as boat captain. “There were almost 100 boats up there and in the morning you are floating a little armada of boats just outside the kickoff point. They have the national anthem, briefly cover the rules and then you drive by at your selected time to be inspected to make sure you don’t have any fish in your live well…to do that with almost 100 boats and rotate them out in 30 minutes is pretty impressive.”
Gregg Giza said the weather conditions during the tournament were gorgeous with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.
“The general consensus among everybody was that the first day was very difficult and then things turned on and Sunday was a much better day for most of the team,” Gregg Giza said.
Like Geiger and Kaiser, Garrison Giza also competes in a fall sport with the NHS boys’ soccer team. Fortunately, the fishing team’s schedule consists of three tournaments during the summer months that serve as qualifiers for the state tournament, thus this past weekend was the lone conflict for those fall athletes.
“The three previous tournaments were all this summer, so they are summer activities and it was only the state tournament that was actually during the school year,” Gregg Giza said. “He (Garrison) missed a practice and a game, but other than that there were no other conflicts, which is nice.”
Northfield competes in the Southeast Metro Conference of the Minnesota Junior BASS high school league. This year’s qualifying tournaments were held at the Mississippi River Pool 4 in Red Wing on June 17, Prior Lake on July 15 and Lake Waconia on July 29.
The duo of Geiger and Kaiser placed third in the 2022 conference standings with 97 points, while Giza and Hutton placed 11th in the standings with 72 points. Teams in the conference include Randolph, Eagan, Farmington, Rosemount and Northfield.
Northfield’s fishing team started in 2019 with encouragement from Blair Fowler of the Cannon River Sportsmen’s Club, which also helped start the NHS trapshooting team. Craig Johnson, a science teacher at also helped get the team started and still serves as the team’s coach.
The team is a part of the Community Education program in Northfield and it has had a roster of 35 students on it the past two years. In 2019, Northfield sent five teams to the state tournament and last year they had one team represent the school along with two in 2022.
“It started several years ago that we had a group of about four kids who came to a flex interest group and we talked fishing every week and that was fun…that was the year the team ended up starting,” Johnson said.
He added, “Minnesota is one of the fastest growing states for the fishing leagues, and it’s a lot of fun. It is great to see kids outside and in a boat, rather than on their phones. It is a lifelong sport and it is great to be outside. We also talk about conservation and doing the right thing with things like evasive species, so hopefully the kids are learning something as well.”
The team attracts a wide range of students from two and three sport athletes to those who just compete on the fishing team. All have a passion for fishing with a variety of experience levels. Both Geiger and Kaiser have enjoyed fishing for many years and typically fish up north.
Garrison Giza also jumped at the chance to join the team, according to his dad Gregg Giza.
“He’s always fished and when he heard about it (the fishing team), he came home and said I joined, can we do it with the boat…and I said, absolutely because that is what it is there for,” Gregg Giza said. “We take trips up north to go fishing, or the St. Croix or Mississippi River. The kid grew up on a boat, so that’s all very familiar for him. He’s done everything from trout fishing to ocean fishing to fishing the Cannon River, where they catch surprisingly large walleye and Northern.”
Johnson added his insight into the background of his team, “I had a kid this year who hadn’t fished much at all and he came out and had a blast with it, and there are other kids who fish every weekend and are on the water a lot. It’s an interesting mix. Some of the kids are 2-3 sport athletes and for some of the kids this is the one thing they are involved with, and I think it is awesome for them to wear a hoodie that says Northfield fishing team.”
Much of the team’s success can be attributed to help from area sponsors and the work of the volunteer boat captains, who take the Northfield teams out fishing throughout the season and provide use of their boats. The boat captains include parents, relatives and family friends.
“I would like to give a huge shout out to the boat captains for their help,” Johnson said. “The hardest part about being a boat captain is that you are in the boat for six hours and you don’t get to fish.”
Team sponsors also help out with providing gear and equipment for the student anglers.
“When the kids come to meetings they get lures and stuff, so I’ve been able to buy gear and get that gear into the kids’ hands. If the kids say they don’t have stuff, I’ve been able to get them some fishing gear,” Johnson said. “There have been many Northfield companies that have been generous with their sponsorship, and the one comment I hear when I ask someone to donate to our fishing team is 'Where was that when I was a kid?' and that is the comment that pretty much everyone has said.”