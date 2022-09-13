Northfield Fishing 3

Kam Kaiser (left) and Jake Geiger (right) display their catches at the state tournament on the Whitefish Chain.

The sport of fishing is typically associated with a relaxing day at the lake, but for two members of the Northfield High School fishing team, their trip to the recent 2022 Minnesota Junior BASS Nation High School championship was a whirlwind of activity on Sept. 10-11 on the Whitefish Chain of lakes near Brainerd.

Northfield Fishing 1

Northfield High School fishing team members Garrison Giza (left) and Garrett Hutton (right) display their catch from a qualifying tournament earlier this summer. (Photo provided by Craig Johnson)
Northfield Fishing 2

Garrison Giza shows off a smallmouth bass caught this summer. (Photo provided by Gregg Giza)
Northfield Fishing 4

Members of the 2022 Northfield High School fishing team at the Prior Lake Open this summer. (Photo provided by Craig Johnson)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments