Northfield’s Caden Staab placed seventh at 113-pounds at the recent tournament in Fargo, N.D. (Photo courtesy Dana Kuyper)

The Northfield High School wrestling team recently competed at the Rumble on the Red tournament in Fargo, N.D. on Dec. 29-30. The tournament is recognized as one of the top in the nation, with 59 teams in attendance, and with most weight brackets featuring 32 or more wrestlers.

Northfield 182-pounder Owen Murphy in action at the Rumble on the Red. (Photo courtesy Dana Kuyper)
Jackson Barron placed sixth in the 160-pound bracket at the Rumble on the Red meet in Fargo. (Photo courtesy Dana Kuyper)
Northfield’s Jayce Barron placed seventh at 152-pounds. (Photo courtesy Dana Kuyper)
Northfield’s Rowan Seeley placed sixth for the Raiders in the 125-pound girls bracket. (Photo courtesy Dana Kuyper)

