No. 4 Sydney Jaynes kill.jpg

Northfield senior Sydney Jaynes hits a kill against the Falcons Thursday in Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 12 Quinlynn Parish OH.jpg

Raiders senior Quinlynn Parish serves against the Falcons Thursday in Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Northfield volleyball collected five wins on the road last week, including 3-0 over Faribault and four of five matches at the Bachman Invitational at Lakeville North.

No. 1 Teagan Jaynes and No. 11 Annelise Larson.jpg

Northfield's Tegan Jaynes, left and Annelise Larson leap to defend a shot against the Falcons Thursday in Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Teagan Jaynes and Annelise Larson block.jpg

Northfield's Tegan Jaynes, left and Annelise Larson leap to attempt a block a shot by the Falcons Thursday in Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 3 Teagan Timperley S:OH.jpg

Raiders senior Teagan Timperley strikes a kill against the Falcons Thursday in Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments