Northfield volleyball collected five wins on the road last week, including 3-0 over Faribault and four of five matches at the Bachman Invitational at Lakeville North.
The Raiders beat Faribault in straight sets Thursday, 25-18, 25-14 and 25-10.
Faribault started strong, and Falcons coach Eryn Harman said the team kept in the battle, as her blockers made it easier for the back row to pass and communicate, adapting as well as they could in the moment of the game.
Faribault took a 6-2 lead early in the first set and led 11-7, before Northfield pushed back to tie it at 14-14, then take the lead winning back the serve at 15-14. The score stayed close at 19-17, with the Raiders on top, before taking six of the last seven points for the win.
In set two, Faribault stayed close with tough play, to a 9-7 deficit before Northfield scored four straight and forced a timeout. Faribault scored one more point as the Raiders then ran out to a 17-8 lead. The teams traded scores to made it 21-12, Raiders, but Northfield kept its momentum building with hard kills and blocks and eventually took the second set, 25-14.
Northfield had 13 kills in the first set and two errors, then followed with 16 kills in the second set and zero errors, and 12 more kills in the third set with two errors.
In the third set, the Raiders built a 7-3 lead, which stretched to 18-8, then ended with Northfield winning 25-10.
Northfield coach Tim Torstenson said the Raiders started slow and then made some adjustments and took the win. He said the team did not come out with a lot of energy, possibly because there wasn't a lot of energy in the gym, but that's what happens when you play a 5:30 p.m. game. The cheering section was one row of stomping students on the Northfield side of the gym.
Outside hitter Teagan Timperley led the Raiders with 10 kills against Faribault, and Addison Ertz and Sydney Jaynes both had 10 kills. Annelise Larson had six kills and Maddie McDowell had three. Libero Lucy Larson had 24 digs, Timperley had 12 and Jaynes had 11.
He said Northfield headed to the Lakeville North tournament Friday and Saturday, with all section opponents and the top teams in the section, including Century, Mayo and Lakeville North and South.
Northfield then competed at the Bachman Invitational at Lakeville North Friday and Saturday, first taking on Sioux Falls Roosevelt, and winning 25-11, 25-20. The Raiders had a total of 19 kills in the two sets, led by Sydney Jaynes with 8, and three each by Annelise Larson, Maddie McDowell and Teagan Timperley. Lucy Larson led the team in digs with 11, Addison Ertz had seven, Sydney Jaynes had six, and Teagan Jaynes and Teagan Timperley both had five digs.
Northfield also defeated New Prague at the Bachman Invite, winning the first set 25-6 before a long set win of 31-29. The Raiders had 11 kills in the first set and 19 in the second. Teagan Timperley paced the team with 10 kills and Addison Ertz and Sydney Jaynes both had eight kills. Ertz led digs with 13, Sydney Jaynes had seven, Lucy Larson had six and Teagan Jaynes and Timperley both had four.
Also at the tournament, Northfield defeated Lakeville South 2-0, then fell to Marshall 2-1, before beating East Ridge 2-0.
The team's last season match was set for Tuesday, hosting Rochester John Marshall. Torstenson said the win over Faribault should seal a Big Nine Conference win for the Raiders, as they anticipate the upcoming section seeding meeting Sunday, Oct. 23.
Torstenson said five of the top 12 teams in the state are in their section, and with eight teams in the section, one of those five will be gone after the opening round.