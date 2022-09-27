...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
The Northfield girls volleyball team went 2-2 at the Apple Valley Invitational Tournament Friday and Saturday, losing its first set of the season and first matches of the season against some larger schools.
Northfield beat Apple Valley 2-0 in its first match Friday, then fell 2-0 to Marshall in the second match. On Saturday, the Raiders lost 2-1 to East Ridge-Woodbury and then won the second match over Eagan 2-0.
Stat leaders from the tournament were senior Sydney Jaynes, with 35 kills, and senior Tegan Timperley with 19 kills. Sophomore Teagan Jaynes led the team with 75 assists in the tournament.
Sydney Jaynes led with seven aces in the tournament and Timperley had four aces. Junior Lucy Larson compile 43 digs in the four matches and Timperley had 36 digs. Senior Maddie McDowell had 11 blocks in the tournament.
The Raiders had 24 kills against Apple Valley, led by Sydney Jaynes with eight. Madeline McDowell had five kills, and three kills each came from Teagen Jaynes, Annelise Larson and Addison Ertz. Tegan Timperley had two kills.
The team had nine aces against Apple Valley, led by three each form Sydney Jaynes and Timperley. The team had 41 digs in the win, led by Lucy Larson with 11, seven each by Timperley and Sydney Jaynes and five from Teagan Jaynes and Ertz. Teagan also let the team in assists with 17.
The Raiders beat Apple Valley 25-12, 25-9 and then lost to Marshall 25-14, 25-19. The Raiders had 18 kills, again led by Sydney Jaynes, with seven. Annelise Larson had four kills and Timperley and Ertz each had three.
They had 46 digs in the two sets, led by 12 each form Timperley and Sydney Jaynes, nine by Lucy Larson and eight by Ertz.
On Saturday, the Raiders lost the first set 25-23 to the East Ridge Raptors, then came back to win the second, 25-18, before losing the tie-breaker, 15-11.
The team had 40 kills, led by Sydney Janes with 11, along with three aces and five digs. Timperley had nine kills and 11 digs.
Ertz had six kills and eight digs. McDowell and Annelise Larson had five kills. the team had 49 digs, led by Lucy Larson with 12 and Timperley with 11.
In their finale Saturday, the Raiders swept Eagan, 26-24, 25-23. The team had 25 kills, led by Sydney Jaynes with nine, Annelise Larson with six and Timperley with five. They had three serving aces, one each from Quin Parish, Timperley and Teagan Jaynes.
Lucy Larson led digs with 11 and Sydney Jaynes had 10. Teagan Jaynes 23 assists in the match.
Northfield enters the week ranked at No. 3 in 4A in Minnesota and next plays 7 p.m. Thursday, hosting Austin in Big Nine Conference play.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.