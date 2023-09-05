Northfield’s Addison Ertz goes up to make a block against Eagan. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Bella Rushing had three aces in play against Eagan. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Amber Mahal in action against Eagan on Aug. 29 in Northfield. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
NHS head coach Elizabeth Larson congratulates her team after their win against #6 ranked Eagan. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Lucy Larson prepares to serve against Eagan. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Northfield’s Teagan Jaynes makes a play at the net against #6 ranked Eagan. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
The #3 ranked Northfield High School volleyball team improved its season record to 3-0 on the 2023 season with a pair of non-conference wins over the past week.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.