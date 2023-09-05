Addison Ertz

Northfield’s Addison Ertz goes up to make a block against Eagan. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Lucy Larson prepares to serve against Eagan. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Bella Rushing had three aces in play against Eagan. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Amber Mahal in action against Eagan on Aug. 29 in Northfield. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Northfield’s Teagan Jaynes makes a play at the net against #6 ranked Eagan. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The #3 ranked Northfield High School volleyball team improved its season record to 3-0 on the 2023 season with a pair of non-conference wins over the past week.

NHS head coach Elizabeth Larson congratulates her team after their win against #6 ranked Eagan. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
  

