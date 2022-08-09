The Northfield VFW Post 4393 baseball team saw its 2022 season come to an end on Friday, Aug. 5 with a hard fought 9-7 setback against Totino-Grace at the 2022 VFW State Tournament in Austin.
The Raiders started the game with a run in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to a solo home run to left field by Kam Kaiser. Totino-Grace came back to take a 4-1 lead with two runs apiece in the second and third innings.
Northfield’s Jacob Geiger then gained a lead-off double in the third inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Kaiser. Austin Koep followed by connecting on a triple to right center field and advanced to home on a passed ball to narrow the gap to 4-3. In the fourth inning, Northfield gained a 5-4 lead as Gabe Heinritz and Geiger both scored runs.
Totino-Grace regained the game’s lead by scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning to push the tally to 7-4. In the sixth inning, Northfield chipped away at Totino-Grace’s lead by adding two runs as Kaiser and Koep both scored to make it 7-7. Totino-Grace then closed out Northfield’s tournament run by scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to gain the win, which handed the Raiders their second loss in the double-elimination tournament.
Both teams charted 12 hits apiece in the game as Geiger led Northfield with four hits and two runs scored. Kaiser added two hits (including a home run) and three RBIs in the game and Gavin Novotny also had two hits. Tegan Mellgren was the pitcher of record in relief of starter Koep, who pitched 5.0 innings and had four strikeouts and seven runs allowed. Mellgren pitched the final two innings with two runs allowed and one strikeout.
Northfield opened play in the 2022 VFW State Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 4 with a 5-1 victory over Champlin Park.
After two scoreless innings, the Raiders charted the first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning and then added two runs apiece in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to insure the victory.
On offense, both teams had four hits apiece in the game with Northfield singles being provided by Heinritz, Kaiser, Kyan Rauk and Seth Thompson. Runs in the contest were scored by Kaiser, Thompson, Geiger, Mellgren and Novotny. Northfield also took advantage of seven walks issued by the Champlin Park pitchers and four errors.
Grant Hutton turned in another stellar effort on the mound for Northfield with a complete game victory that include six strikeouts, one walk, one run and just four hits allowed. On defense, Northfield did not have any fielding errors.
In game two of the tournament on Friday, Aug. 5, Northfield suffered its first loss with an 8-4 setback against Foley. In the top of the second inning, Foley took command of the game with four runs before the Raiders returned in the bottom of the second after Novotny scored on a passed ball to make it 4-1.
In the third, Foley scored two more runs to make it 6-1 before Northfield got back into the mix by scoring one run in the bottom of the third and two runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it 6-4. Foley then wrapped up the win with two runs in the late innings to make the final 8-4.
Foley outhit the Raiders 13-1 but Northfield did take advantage of 10 walks issued by the Foley pitchers to keep the game close. Northfield’s lone hit in the game was a triple posted by Geiger in the sixth inning.
The Raiders finished their 2022 season with a 26-5 overall record.