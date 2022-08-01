Northfield VFW Team

Front row, left to right: Gavin Novotny, Ryan Cahoon, Jacob White, Tegan Mellgren, Gabe Heinritz, Jake Geiger, Joey Hudson. Back row, left to right: Coach Tom Sickler, Daniel Worden, Austin Koep, Kam Kaiser, Seth Thompson, Luke Guggisberg, Grant Hutton, Kyan Rauk, Ben Pownell, Coach Robert Garcia. Not Pictured: Aaron Reisetter.

The Northfield VFW Post 4393 baseball team claimed its ticket to the upcoming VFW state tournament thanks to a pair of shutout victories over Winona in the District 7 tournament on Monday, July 25.

Northfield VFW Gabe Heinritz

Northfield VFW Post 4393 baseball player Gabe Heinritz celebrates his team finishing first at the recent 2022 VFW District 1 tournament. The Raiders will continue their 2022 season with a trip to the VFW state tournament in Austin on Aug. 4-7.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

