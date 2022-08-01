The Northfield VFW Post 4393 baseball team claimed its ticket to the upcoming VFW state tournament thanks to a pair of shutout victories over Winona in the District 7 tournament on Monday, July 25.
The Raiders opened the District 7 tourney on July 24 with a dramatic comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Owatonna by a tally of 8-7. The game started on July 23 with Owatonna taking a 4-0 lead by the third inning. Rain then postponed the game until it was resumed on July 24.
In the bottom of the third inning, Tegan Mellgren got Northfield back on track by starting things with a walk and later scored the Raiders’ first run.
“It was one of those bizarre situations with the rain delay where it worked in our favor since we were kind of in a slump being down 4-0 in the third inning on Saturday…and then the next day it was a totally different day,” Northfield Coach Robert Garcia said. “We ended up scoring a run in the bottom of the third and that’s when we got new life and ended up winning that game by coming from behind and scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win 8-7.”
In the Raiders’ second game on July 24, Northfield charged to a 10-7 lead against Winona but then lost 11-10. The Raiders regained their bearings in the losers’ bracket as they held off elimination by posting a 7-3 victory over Rochester Mayo to close out the day on July 24.
In two must win games, Northfield gained revenge over Winona by chalking up a 13-0 win in the first game on July 25, and then brought home the district title with a 9-0 win in the title bout over Winona.
In the first game against Winona, Mellgren gained the pitching win with four strikeouts and five hits allowed. Jacob Geiger added one inning of relief work with three strikeouts to finish the game. At the plate, Kam Kaiser was impressive with four hits, four runs and four RBIs, while Mellgren helped his cause with two hits and two runs scored and Seth Thompson had three RBIs.
In the title game, Gabe Heinritz pitched a gem by allowing just three hits in six innings of work. Geiger came in to finish the game once more with three strikeouts to ice the victory. Kaiser continued his hot streak at the plate with two hits and three RBIs and Geiger added two hits and two RBIs to help Northfield gain their state tournament bid.
“This group of guys was really motivated to come back on Monday and win it all,” Garcia said. “That’s been our goal all season long and these guys just wanted to win the whole thing. They were very motivated to do that and they showed that on Monday night. They were not going down and they wanted to make a statement.”
Northfield has been making a statement for much of the 2022 season. The Raiders own an impressive 25-3 record this year heading into the state tournament, which will take place in Austin, Minn. on August 4-7. The 10-team double-elimination tournament will feature teams from across the state, including three teams from District 1 (Northfield, Winona and Austin).
“These guys are playing together and playing for each other. They are one of the most confident and best hitting teams that I’ve ever coached,” Garcia said about his team’s success this summer. “I keep telling the guys that our defense is great but their best defense is their offense. They just pour on the runs and it gives them the flexibility…if they make a mistake or error they have so many runs that it gives the pitchers confidence and it gives the guys on defense the flexibility to make that diving catch or make that throw knowing that they have a lead.
“I coach these guys in the spring at the high school and they were 10-running teams in the spring so I knew going into the summer they would be a really good hitting team. I just wanted to keep that going and these guys showed up every day this summer.”
The ages for VFW baseball is open to anyone who was a sophomore (or younger) during the recent high school season. This year’s roster for Northfield is comprised of 13 players who were sophomores and three who were freshman at Northfield High School in 2021-22.
Northfield has used a combination of offense and defense to achieve its goals in 2022. The Raiders own a lofty .375 team batting average with a sterling .501 on-base percentage. They have outscored their opponents 316-78 this season and they have outhit them 288-136.
The Raiders have a deep pitching rotation that is led by Grant Hutton and Kaiser. Hutton owns a 6-1 record with 33 strikeouts and a 2.43 ERA. Kaiser is 4-1 with 45 strikeouts and a 1.65 ERA. Heinritz is another key pitcher with a 3-0 record and a 2.10 ERA, while Luke Guggisberg and Austin Koep also have 3-0 records this year for Northfield.
“Our top 1-2 pitchers are Kam Kaiser and Grant Hutton,” Garcia said. “They have been our dominant pitchers and our go-to-guys. Grant (Hutton) has been pretty much unstoppable and Kam (Kaiser) is just a dangerous weapon on both offense and defense. He is just an incredible all-around baseball player.”
On offense, Kaiser’s numbers has been legendary. He is batting .582 this season with 47 hits, five doubles, eight triples, three homers and 52 RBIs. His on-base percentage is .673 and his slugging percentage is .962.
Gavin Novotny (.478), Geiger (.452) and Mellgren (.411) are all batting over .400 this season and the Raiders have 11 players batting over .300 this season.
“When we have our full team, our 1-9 roster is just tough. I think we have one of the best rosters in our district,” Garcia said. “It doesn’t matter what part of the line-up you are pitching too. They are tough guys to get out.”
Heinritz, who is batting .312 this season and plays second base in addition to pitching, added. “Our hitting has been very on it this year. We have 10-runned a lot of teams. We’ve been very efficient at the plate and overall we have just been hitting the ball hard and scoring runs. We’ve got a lot of pitching depth, which helps us win ball games and the defense has been solid.”
Garcia also praised the work that Heinritz has done both on the field and in the dugout for the Raiders.
“Gabe (Heinritz) is an all-around player who, in my opinion, is the leader of this team,” Garcia said. “He’s a guy that pitches, plays the field and bats. He does a little bit of everything where he contributes, but most of all, I enjoy is his way of communicating to the team and getting guys motivated. I just love his work ethic and his baseball IQ. He has a great overall attitude that you want from a leader.”
Experience and connecting as a team have been another part of the Northfield success story this summer, as Heinritz explained.
“All of these guys have been playing travel ball since 10U…it has been 5-6 years and playing high school together, so the bond is definitely showing through,” Heinritz said.
Garcia has coached the VFW squad for the past six seasons and is excited about heading to Austin in 2022 after just missing out on the state tournament in the past two VFW seasons.
“I hope we get to see the best teams,” Garcia said. “I told these guys, if you want to be the best, you have to play the best.”
Heinritz is also looking forward to the upcoming state tournament and believes the Raiders are ready for the challenge.
“We are going to see teams that we’ve never had a look at before but if we can get the bats going and get hits…and give ourselves those insurance runs we will do just fine,” Heinritz said.