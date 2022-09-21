Northfield tennis hosted Owatonna Tuesday, Sept. 20 and took a 4-3 win in its final conference meet of the season.
Northfield coach Beth LaCanne said the Raiders had a great outing against Owatonna, despite the weather being incredibly hot and humid.
"It was another really close meet, and this time we came out on top," she said. "This was our last conference match of the season, and we finished with our conference record at 7-4."
Two of the four losses were by scores of 4-3, she said, so it was especially nice to finish with a win Tuesday.
LaCanne said Northfield swept all of the doubles matches in the dual meet. She said seniors Gabbi Grant & Courtney Graff "took care of business" at No. 1 doubles, winning 6-1, 6-1, and finish with an outstanding conference record of 10-1.
Northfield's No. 2 doubles team of seniors Natalia Rasmussen and Alison Huang won easily at 6-1, 6-0, she said, and juniors Grace LaCanne and Cora McBroom also had a nice win at No. 3 doubles, 6-2, 6-0.
The singles matches were much closer, she said, and the Raiders' No. 4 singles player senior Lucy Boland’s match went into three sets.
"She finished with a really important win, giving our team the point we needed for a 4-3 finish," LaCanne said, noting that Boland had played several really great three-set matches this season. Boland defeated Owatonna freshman Genevieve Froman 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
"We are really proud of our team," LaCanne said. "They work really hard and give 100 percent effort at every match. After a few tough losses it was great to see them get the win tonight."
Northfield has two non-conference matches left next week to finish the regular season.
At No. 1 singles, Owatonna senior Olivia McDermott defeated Northfield senior Marie Labenski 6-3, 62. At No. 2 singles, Owatonna sophomore Emma Herzog defeated Northfield senior Maya Deschamp 5-4, 61.
At No. 3 singles, Owatonna sophomore Ellery Blacher defeated Norfield senior Izz Balvin 7-6, 6-4. At No. 4 singles, Northfield senior Lucy Boland defeated Genevieve Froman of Owatonna, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
In doubles play, Northfield seniors Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant defeated Owatonna seniors Allison Waseileski and Kalina Boubin, 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Northfield seniors Natalia Rasmussen and Alison Huang defeated Owatonna sophomore Hannah Nelson and senior Amelia Shives, 6-1, 6-0. At No. 3 doubles, Northfield juniors Grace LaCanne and Cora McBroom defeated Owatonna sophomore Lauren Nelson and senior Elizabeth Roesner, 6-2, 6-0.
In exhibition doubles play, not counting toward team scores, at No. 4 doubles, Owatonna junior Jena Hanson and freshman Haley Menett defeated Northfield junior Lauren Holz and senior Chloe Xiao 8-6. At No. 5 doubles, Owatonna freshman Harper Shives and senior Lydia Mensing defeated Northfield sophomores Emily Beaham and Keira Hauskins 8-4.