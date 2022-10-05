Natalia Rasmussen and Alison Huang 2.jpg

No. 2 doubles partners Northfield seniors Natalia Rasmussen and Alison Huang prepare for the next serve in their match Tuesday against Rochester Century's Rachel Taunton and Kaitlin Osburn, on the way to a 7-5, 6-3 win in the first round of the team section tournament. The Raiders advanced to the second round and will play 4 p.m. Thursday at Winona. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Northfield girls tennis team opened play in the Section 1AA Girls Tennis team tournament Tuesday with a home-court, 5-2 win over Rochester Century.

Raiders No. 3 singles player, senior Izzy Balvin returns a shot during the first round of the 1AA team section tournament Tuesday in Northfield. Balvin lost 6-2, 7-6 but the team won the meet, 5-2 over Rochester Century and advances to the second round, playing 4 p.m. Thursday at Winona. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Northfield junior Lauren Holz and senior Chloe Xiao lost 9-8 exhibition No. 4 doubles match to their Rochester Century opponents Tuesday. The varsity team beat Rochester and will advance to a 4 p.m. meet on the road Thursday against Winona. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

