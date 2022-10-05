No. 2 doubles partners Northfield seniors Natalia Rasmussen and Alison Huang prepare for the next serve in their match Tuesday against Rochester Century's Rachel Taunton and Kaitlin Osburn, on the way to a 7-5, 6-3 win in the first round of the team section tournament. The Raiders advanced to the second round and will play 4 p.m. Thursday at Winona. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Northfield junior Lauren Holz and senior Chloe Xiao lost 9-8 exhibition No. 4 doubles match to their Rochester Century opponents Tuesday. The varsity team beat Rochester and will advance to a 4 p.m. meet on the road Thursday against Winona. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Raiders No. 3 singles player, senior Izzy Balvin returns a shot during the first round of the 1AA team section tournament Tuesday in Northfield. Balvin lost 6-2, 7-6 but the team won the meet, 5-2 over Rochester Century and advances to the second round, playing 4 p.m. Thursday at Winona. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
The Northfield girls tennis team opened play in the Section 1AA Girls Tennis team tournament Tuesday with a home-court, 5-2 win over Rochester Century.
Northfield girls tennis coach Beth LaCanne said that the Raiders had played and beaten Rochester Century earlier in the season, but they were playing with different pairings in their doubles teams this time around.
Northfield swept the doubles matches against the Panthers, and won the matches at No. 1 and No. 4 singles to take the team win, 5-2. They advanced to play Winona, after the Winhawks defeated Austin Tuesday.
Northfield will play the second round of the team section tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday in Winona.
Northfield 5, Rochester Century 2
Singles:
No. 1 Northfield senior Marie Labenski defeated Rochester Century junior Reeta Gurung 6-2, 6-2.