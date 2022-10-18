Northfield swim and dive took a dual meet win Thursday over the visiting Faribault squad, 95-75, using several swept categories to secure the victory.
The Gators took first in the 200 yard medley relay with the team time of 2:05.82 swum by sophomores Nora Kortuem, Edy McLaughlin, Maria Hegland and eighth grader Greta Kortuem. Gators also took second in 2:09.28 with a swim by freshmen Ella Holleran and Ella Porter, senior Ella Hegland and sophomore Ella Krupicka. Northfield also took fourth in the event in 2:16.46 swum by seniors Rylee Blandin, Molly Roethler, Madeline Moser and Svea Morrell. Gators swimmers also took sixth in the race, in a time os 2:14.20 swum by juniors Quinn Edwards, Aya Myint and Enedy Leah and freshman Sonja Smith.
Gators swept the top three spots in the 200 freestyle, led by junior Josie Hauck in 2:13.24, eighth grader Hollis Holden in 2:13.78 and senior Madeline Moser in 2:22.47. Ella Krupicka also swam for Northfield in a time of 2:29.24.
Northfield also took the top three finishes in the 200 individual medley race, led by sophomore Nora Kortuem in 2:19.04, eighth grader Greta Kortuem in 2:25.69, and junior Alivia Kortuem in 2:32.65, and teammate, sophomore Edy McLaughlin finished in 2:49.41.
Northfield took the top two spots in the 50 freestyle led by Leah Enedy in 27.09 and Molly Roethler in 28.45. Teammate Svea Morrell was fourth in 28.77 and Ella Hegland finished in 29.80.
In the 1-meter diving competition, Gators divers took second and third place, with junior Inga Johnson getting 161.00 points and junior Whitney Gray getting 141.70 points.
The 100 butterfly was swept by the Gators, with eighth grader Addie Lloyd taking a photo finish win in first in a time of 1:08.12 and Alivia Kortuem second in 1:08.22. Quinn Edwards was third in 1:12.15 and teammate Ella Hegland finished in 1:16.76.
Greta Kortuem took the 100 freestyle for the Gators in 1:00.00, Svea Morrell was second in 1:03.02 and junior Maren Coudret was fourth in 1:04.64.
Northfield swimmers swept the podium in the 500 freestyle with Hollis Holden first in 5:55.24, Leah Enedy second in 6:00.70 and Josie Hauck third in 6:04.34. Teammate Mae Bowers finished in 6:11.06.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Gators quads finished out of the scoring places, with Nora Kortuem, Alivia Kotuem, Greta Kortuem and Hollis Holden swimming third in 1:50.15. Maria Hegland, Ella Hegland, Molly Roethler and Leah Enedy were fourth in 1:51.59. Sonja Smith, Aya Myint, Maren Coudret and Josie Hauck were fifth in 1:56.34. And Quinn Edwards, Madeline Moser, Addie Lloyd and Mae Bowers were sixth in 1:57.81.
Northfield also swam the 100 backstroke with Maria Hefland in 1:08.88, Clare Liebl in 1:09.21, Rylee Blandin in 1:11.84 and Sonja Smith in 1:15.62.
In the 100 breaststroke, Northfield times were Nora Kortuem in 1:15.73, Edy McLaughlin in 1:18.61, Aya Myint in 1:22.83 and Rylee Blandin in 1:29.23.
Northfield 400 freestyle races included times of 4:04.27 by Hollis Holden, Ella Porter, Maria Hegland and Clare Liebl. Svea Morrell, Alivia Kortuem, Josie Hauck and Rylee Blandin had a 4:26.55. Quinn Edwards, Ella Krupicka, Maren Coudret and Addie Lloyd had a time of 4:29.61.