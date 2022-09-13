Northfield swim and dive teams came home last Thursday with a victory on the road at Albert Lea High school, with the varsity team winning 96-58 and the JV team winning 111-6.
Head coaches Kristi Kortuem and Brian Porter said the results included a standout performance by Charlotte Flory in her 200 Freestyle and her 100 Butterfly events.
"Charlotte is one of our most versatile swimmers and whatever event we utilize her in, she steps up and shows what a competitor she is," said Kortuem. "Ella Holleran also had an outstanding 100 Backstroke race. She is right on where she ended last season in the event and we are looking forward to seeing what she will do at the end of the season."
Kortuem said the Northfield Gators divers "also continue to show amazing growth on the diving board. Inga Johnson and Whitney Gray competed in the varsity event for us against Albert Lea and swept the event. Our young divers have been learning new dives each week and competed some of those dives for the first time against Albert Lea. It is fun to watch them grow each week."
Northfield swept first, second and third places in four events on its way to the win, she said, which were the 200 Medley Relay, 50 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly and 500 Freestyle.
She said "after sweeping the 500 freestyle, Northfield swam exhibition in the last four events of the evening since the Gators had already scored the number of points that were needed for the victory."
Varsity event winners in the 200 Medley Relay were Rylee Blandin, Mae Bowers, Leah Enedy and Molly Roethler. Ella Porter won the 200 Freestyle and Josie Hauck won in the 200 Individual Medley. Maria Hegland won the 50 Freestyle.
Inga Johnson won the 1 Meter Diving event and Charlotte Flory won the 100 Butterfly. Nora Kortuem won the 100 Freestyle and Greta Kortuem won the 500 Freestyle.
Second place finishers were Charlotte Flory in the 200 Freestyle, Mae Bowers in the 200 Individual Medley, Svea Morrell in the 50 Freestyle, Whitney Gray in the 1 meter Diving, Leah Enedy in the 100 Butterfly and Quinn Edwards in the 500 Freestyle.
JV winners
Winners of JV events included 200 Medley Relay team of Clare Liebl, Whitney Gray, Lydia Hershberger and Hennessy Momberg. Sonja Smith won the 200 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle, Summer Moeller won the 200 Individual Medley, Kasie Larsen won the 50 Freestyle, Addie Lloyd won the 100 Butterfly and Sydney Swedin won the 500 Freestyle.
The JV 200 Freestyle Relay won, featuring the team of Julia Feldhake, Riley Rinaldi, Elle Otting and Edy McLaughlin. Winners in the 400 Freestyle Relay were Alivia Kortuem, Lyda Carlson, Lydia Hershberger and Ella Holleran.