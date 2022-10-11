{p dir=”ltr”}The Northfield girls swim and dive team traveled to Mankato Thursday for a much-anticipated matchup against the highly rated Mankato West Scarlets. In a dramatic finish, the Gators tied the Scarlets 93-93.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

