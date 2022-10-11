{p dir=”ltr”}The Northfield girls swim and dive team traveled to Mankato Thursday for a much-anticipated matchup against the highly rated Mankato West Scarlets. In a dramatic finish, the Gators tied the Scarlets 93-93.
“Mankato West is without a doubt one of the best two teams in the Big Nine, if not the top team,” said coach Brian Porter. “They have a star-studded lineup, so Mankato West will be a force at any invitational or championship meet. But we were excited to see how we measured against them in a dual meet, where it comes down to team depth and one-on-one matchups.”
“You could feel the intensity in the air,” Porter said. “They definitely came ready to compete.”
Clare Leibl, Charlotte Flory, and Ella Porter set the tone for the meet in the first individual event with a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 free, Porter said. Greta Kortuem and Josie Hauck followed with second- and third-place finishes in the 200 individual medley. Maria Hegland and Leah Enedy finished fourth and fifth in the 50 free.
Porter said divers Whitney Gray and Inga Johnson placed fourth and fifth on the 1-meter board.
In high school swimming and diving, points are awarded to the top-five places in each individual event. Six points for first, four points for second, three points for third, two points for fourth and one point for fifth. In relays, eight points are awarded for first place, four points are awarded for second place and two points are awarded for third place.
“After the diving break — about one-third of the way through the meet — we were down 46-32,” coach Porter said. “We anticipated being behind at that point, but we were a little further behind than I thought we’d be. To be honest, I was a little worried about making up those points in the events we had coming up.”
But his Lady Gators had no intention of backing down. Nora Kortuem led the charge with a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly. Leah Enedy and Hollis Holden finished third and fourth respectively in that event. Maria Hegland, Charlotte Flory and Molly Roethler finished third, fourth and fifth in the 100 free. In the 500 free, Clare Liebl won her second event of the night, followed by Alivia Kortuem in second and Ella Porter in fourth.
“The girls in the middle third of the meet did a tremendous job getting us back into it,” coach Porter said. “Going into the 200 free relay, we were back within six points. There were some really gutsy swims in that stretch. Almost every one of those girls turned in season best times, if not lifetime best times. Clare is dealing with an injury, but still swam very fast.”
“Charlotte and Molly both went two seconds faster in that 100 than they have so far this year, too,” Porter said. “Leah Enedy swam lights out. That was a lifetime best for Molly. I could go on and on.”
“Mankato West ended up winning the 200 free relay as we expected,” he said. “But since we took second and third, we were still only eight points back — with two of our strongest events coming up.”
So, with the score 66-74 in favor of the Scarlets, the stage was set for the Gator backstrokers and breaststrokers – two events in which Northfield has traditionally been very strong. Nora Kortuem won the 100-yard backstroke, with Ella Holleran and Rylee Blandin coming in third and fourth respectively. In the next event, eighth grader Greta Kortuem upset Mankato West junior Catherine Bittner in the 100 breaststroke, and Josie Hauck and Mae Bowers finished third and fifth respectively.
“Those two events were just incredible,” Porter said. “It was a 21-11 point swing in the very late stages of the meet. Nora and Greta beat two very good swimmers to make that happen. Just a great job stepping up and racing in a big moment by two young swimmers. It was so exciting to watch. Everyone in those events swam well.”
So, with one event to go, the Gators held a two-point advantage over Mankato West.
“They have some incredible sprint freestylers on their team, so we knew it was going to be difficult to beat them in the relays,” Porter said. “All of our relays were set up to ensure second and third place. Our ‘A’ 400 free relay team swam outstanding. They posted the fastest time we’ve had all year, so we are very proud of them.”
In the end, Mankato won the event, but the Gators finished second and third.
“As the water calmed, the scoreboard read 93-93,” Porter said. “In the 30 years that I’ve been involved in swimming, I’ve never been part of a tie. It happens, but it’s definitely unusual. I’m not sure I’ve ever had so much fun at a swim meet. Just a total team effort tonight. We needed every single point, obviously. We needed all the cheering. We needed everything. This was a highlight of our season for sure.”
JV results
The Junior Varsity Gators defeated Mankato West 123-51. The Gators won seven out of nine individual events and all three relays. Kasie Larsen, Edy McLaughlin, Ella Hegland, and Svea Morrell won the 200 medley relay. Ella Krupicka won the 200 freestyle, Mae Bowers won the 200 individual medley, Aya Myint won the 50 freestyle, Addie Llyod won the 100 butterfly, Quinn Edwards won the 500 freestyle, Ella Hegland won the 100 backstroke, and Edy McLaughlin won the 100 breaststroke. In the 200 Free Relay, Ella Krupicka, Svea Morrell, Julia Feldhake, and Mae Bowers took first place. In the 400 Free Relay, Ella Krupicka, Maren Coudret, Rylee Blandin, and Svea Morrell teamed up for first place.
“There was a lot of excitement in the air, and I think a lot of that came from great performances from our JV swimmers and divers.”