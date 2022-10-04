Raiders celebrate match point.jpg

The Raiders varsity volleyball team celebrates match point against Albert Lea Monday in Northfield. The Raiders remain undefeated in the Big Nine. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Northfield Raiders volleyball team remained undefeated in Big Nine Conference play Monday with a sweep of Albert Lea.

Sydney Jaynes celebrates ace.jpg

Raiders varsity players celebrate a point after a kill shot by No. 4 Sydney Jaynes during their match Monday against Albert Lea. The team next plays Thursday at Winona. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Sydney Jaynes kill 2.jpg
Sydney Jaynes kill.jpg

Northfield's Sydney Jaynes hits a kill shot against Albert Lea. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Sydney Jaynes kill2.jpg

The Raiders' Sydney Jaynes hits one of her team-leading 13 kills against Albert Lea Monday in Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Teagan Jaynes.jpg

Teagan Jaynes sets an assist for a kill shot by No. 3 Teagan Timperley in the Northfield match Monday against Albert Lea. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Teagan Timperley 2.jpg

The Raiders' Teagan Timperley hits a shot against Albert Lea Monday in the Northfield gym. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments