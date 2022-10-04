The Northfield Raiders volleyball team remained undefeated in Big Nine Conference play Monday with a sweep of Albert Lea.
The team had 38 kills and 50 digs while keeping the serve away from the Tigers for much of the match in winning, 25-10, 25-14, 25-12.
Albert Lea gave its toughest push of the night when, in the third set, the teams combined for the longest volley, with diving digs on both sides, kill shot attempts and block attempts, until the Raiders came out on top of the volley, making the score 18-8 and drawing a loud reaction from the home crowd and the Raiders players.
"I thought we played a really clean match," said head coach Tim Torstenson. He said he told the girls before the match that they really just needed to play at their level and play their game, and not be affected by the style and pace of play of their opponents.
Senior Sydney Jaynes led the team with 13 kills, senior Maddie McDowell had six, sophomore Addison Ertz had five. Seniors Teagan Timperley and Annelise Larson both had four kills, sophomore Hannah Koester had three, senior Quin Parish had two and senior Lauren Kraby had one.
Sophomore Teagan Jaynes led the team in assists with 18 and Timperley had 16. Timperley also had two aces and 12 digs. Junior Lucy Larson led the team in digs with 17 and Sydney Jaynes had six digs and two aces. Maddie McDowell had two blocks.
The Albert Lea match was moved to Monday because of a shortage of officials. The Raiders next play at Winona Thursday and will face Rochester Mayo Tuesday.
"That will most likely be a conference determining match," Torstenson said, because Northfield and Rochester Mayo are now both undefeated in the conference, although Mayo was scheduled to play Rochester Century Tuesday (October 4). The Raiders beat Century, but it took five sets for the win.
The Raiders played two matches last week, with wins over Austin and Rochester Century. Northfield hosted Austin and took the match in three sets, 25-10, 25-10, 25-9.
Against Century, the Raiders won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-14, before losing the next two in close fashion, 25-21, 25-21, before taking the tiebreaking fifth set 15-11.
The Raiders had 57 kills against Century with four players hitting double figures, led by Sydney Jaynes with 14. Timperley and sophomore Addison Ertz each had 13 kills and McDowell had 10. Annelise Larson had seven kills. The Raiders also had 112 digs against Century, with five girls in double figures. Sydney Jaynes led in digs in the match with 23, junior Lucy Larson had 22, Ertz had 20, Timperley had 18 and Teagan Jaynes had 15. Annelise Larson had seven digs and Parish had six. Teagan Jaynes led the team with 48 assists.