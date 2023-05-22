The Northfield High School softball team (13-6, 6-6 Big 9) will enter the upcoming 2023 MSHSL Section 1AAAA tournament with a three-game winning streak, thanks to a 10-1 win at Rochester Century on Thursday, May 18.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. WHERE...Central Minnesota. WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday. IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors may experience health effects. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now; App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.; You can find additional information about health and air quality; at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-; quality-and-health.
The Northfield High School softball team (13-6, 6-6 Big 9) will enter the upcoming 2023 MSHSL Section 1AAAA tournament with a three-game winning streak, thanks to a 10-1 win at Rochester Century on Thursday, May 18.
In the final regular season game of 2023, Northfield took control of the game in the top of third inning by charting five runs. The Raiders then pushed their lead to 6-0 with a solo run in the fourth inning.
Century managed to break the shutout in the bottom of the fourth inning before Northfield replied with one run in the fifth, two runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh to ice the victory at 10-1.
In the game, Northfield outhit Century 9-7 as Rylee Blandin was the winning pitcher for the Raiders with eight strikeouts and one run allowed in the complete game win.
Northfield was benefited from 10 error committed by Century during the game. On offense, Courtney Graff had a double and triple along with one RBI and three runs scored to pace the Raiders. Leah Enedy also had two hits and one run, while Lucy Menssen scored two runs and had one hit and one RBI for Northfield.
The opening game of the week at home against Red Wing ended up being a no-contest as a medical emergency to one of the Red Wing players forced the game to be stopped in the bottom of the second inning with the Raiders owning a 4-0 lead. The game will not go on the win-loss record of either team.
Northfield will now enter Section 1AAAA play as the tournament’s No. 4 seed. The Raiders draw in the first round will be a home game against number five seed Lakeville North at Rock Field and that game was played on Tuesday, May 23.
In other first round games on Tuesday, May 23, No. 1 seed Farmington hosted No. 8 Rochester John Marshall, No. 2 seed Owatonna will host Rochester Mayo and No. 3 seed Lakeville South will host Rochester Century. The second rounds of the championship bracket and the elimination bracket will then be played starting on Thursday, May 25 at Austin’s Todd Park Field.
Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.