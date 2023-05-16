Northfield softball split a pair of games last week against Owatonna, losing the opening match of the doubleheader 12-1 on Thursday evening before bouncing back to win 3-0 in a closely contested affair.
Owatonna opened up the scoring right out of the gates going up 4-0 in the first game on Thursday evening. Owatonna would manage 14 hits in total on the night going out to a 5-0 margin after just two innings of play.
The Raiders would get a run back in the bottom of the fifth inning as Owatonna pushed ahead to a 9-0 margin prior to Northfield’s lone run in the opening game. Courtney Graff did her part at the top of the order managing two hits on the night in the opening game, knocking home Northfield’s only run of the first game. Graff leads Northfield on the year with 24 hits on 50 at-bats.
Graff did her best on the mound as well but couldn’t do enough to hold off a 14-run effort in spite of striking out eight but also while walking six during Owatonna’s offensive barrage in the opening game.
Northfield did far better in the second game of the night, holding Owatonna to just three hits and scoreless for all seven innings of the second game as Rylee Blandin allowed just three hits while striking out three more as Northfield played a solid game in the field to keep Owatonna off base, committing zero errors in the second game.
The Raiders would go ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, before putting up two more insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth as Blandin held Owatonna just out of reach over the course of her seven-inning effort. Northfield’s bats were not much hotter in the second game than the first, picking up just six hits on the evening. Gaff registered her second RBI of the evening and her third hit of the double-header to lead the Raiders.
Northfield would go on to beat Mound Westonka 9-2 in the following game behind an eight-run effort in the opening three innings to put back-to-back wins on the record book. The Raiders will next face Red Wing on Tuesday, May 16th for the final home game of the record season.
The Raiders are 5-6 in Big 9 Conference play this year but 12-6-0 overall having won five of their last seven games. Following the final home game of the regular season slate, the Raiders will head to Rochester Century to finish the regular season proper before diving into conference tournament play.