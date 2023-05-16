Northfield softball split a pair of games last week against Owatonna, losing the opening match of the doubleheader 12-1 on Thursday evening before bouncing back to win 3-0 in a closely contested affair.

soft hit.JPG

Lucille Menssen looks to make contact during her at-bat. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
soft throw.JPG

Courtney Graff lets a pitch fly against Owatonna. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
softteam.JPG

Northfield huddles up between innings. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
waiting.JPG

Megan Snyder waits for the action to start from the outfield. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

