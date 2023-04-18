The Northfield High School softball team (3-2, 2-2 Big 9) snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday, April 17 with a 4-3 home victory over Kasson-Mantorville at Rock Fields in Northfield.

Lucy Menssen

Northfield second baseman Lucy Menssen makes the play against Mankato West. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Rylee Blandin

Northfield pitcher Rylee Blandin in action against Mankato West. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Leah Enedy

Northfield catcher Leah Enedy connects on an infield putout against Mankato West. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

