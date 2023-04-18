The Northfield High School softball team (3-2, 2-2 Big 9) snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday, April 17 with a 4-3 home victory over Kasson-Mantorville at Rock Fields in Northfield.
The Raiders secured the win after trailing 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Northfield began its comeback with one run in the bottom of the fourth inning followed by two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
With the game tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, the Raiders’ Emily Broden scored the game winning run after being advanced home on a fly ball to center field by Courtney Graff. The Kasson-Mantorville outfielder dropped the ball thus allowing Graff to reach first and for Broden to score the game ending run.
In the game, NHS outhit the Komets 8-5 as Graff was the winning pitcher with 16 strikeouts and one earned run allowed. Broden and Lucy Menssen led the offense for NHS with two hits apiece. Samantha Mosley also had two runs scored in the game for Northfield, while the game’s other run was scored by Menssen.
“Our girls want to win and they put it all together to come back and win that game. It wasn’t pretty by any means but they played well and did what they had to do to put the ball into play, get on base and get the W,” head coach Josten Coleman said.
Mankato West
In a battle against the defending MSHSL Class AAA champion from 2022, the Northfield High School softball team lost a 14-7 slugfest against Big 9 rival Mankato West in the Raiders’ home opener on Thursday, April 13.
The Raiders managed to outhit Mankato West by a 13-11 margin as Menssen led the attack with three hits and a double. Graff added a home run, two hits and three RBIs while Ruby Holman and Lindsey Stanton each had two hits for NHS.
On a wind-swept day at Rock Fields, Mankato West opened the game with three runs in the top of the first. Northfield rallied in the bottom of the first with two runs to make it 3-2. In the fourth inning, Northfield added four runs to take a 6-4 lead.
Mankato West managed to ice the victory with nine runs in the top of the sixth inning that pushed its lead to 13-6. Both teams added one more run in the bottom of the sixth and top of the seven respectively to finalize the scoring at 14-7.
Rylee Blandin started the game for Northfield and pitched 4.0 innings with four runs allowed on three hits and eight strikeouts. Graff ended up as the pitcher of record with 3.0 innings of relief work in the game.
Mankato East
On April 10, Northfield lost a 6-1 game to Mankato East in a game played at the Minnesota State University Dome. Northfield was outhit 6-4 in the game as Menssen scored the lone run for the Raiders in the fourth inning on an RBI by Broden. Graff was the pitcher of record with seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched. Blandin completed the game with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings pitched.
The Raiders hosted Albert Lea on April 18 and will then host Faribault on Thursday, April 20 at 5:00 p.m. On Saturday April 22, Northfield will host Mound Westonka in a doubleheader beginning at 11:00 a.m. Th doubleheader has been designated as a Strike Out Cancer event for 2023.