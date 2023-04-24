Rain and weather conditions changed the location to the Dundas Dome for the Northfield High School softball team’s Big 9 matchup against Faribault on Thursday, April 20. Northfield (5-2, 4-2 Big 9) went on to chart a 6-3 victory in the game, which saw the Raiders outhit the Falcons 10-5 in the contest.
“We were able to get our entire bench in the game early on. Everyone was able to get valuable reps against a young, up and coming pitcher for Faribault,” Northfield coach Josten Coleman said.
The Raiders opened the contest with two runs in bottom of the first inning and then extended the winning margin to 6-0 with four more runs in the bottom of the second. Faribault finished the game with three runs in the top of the seventh to make the final 6-3.
Shortstop Lucy Menssen led Northfield at the plate with two hits and three RBIs in the contest, while Jaimi Triplett had two hits and Paige Christenson connected on a double. Courtney Graff gained the pitching victory with three strikeouts and Rylee Blandin turned in 5.0 innings of relief work that included eight strikeouts and just five hits allowed.
To open the week, Northfield scored a 10-0 no-hitter victory at Albert Lea on Tuesday, April 18. The Raiders gained control early with three runs in the first inning and four more runs in the second to take a 7-0 lead. Northfield then ended the game with one run apiece in the final three innings of play.
Graff was credited with the no-no as she allowed no hits in 6.0 innings of play and was credited with 13 strikeouts in the game. On the season, Graff has already posted 61 strikeouts and owns a 1.63 ERA for the Raiders in 34.1 innings pitched.
On offense, Menssen was 3-of-3 with a double, triple and three runs scored, while Graff and Megan Snyder each scored two runs and had an RBI in the game. Lindsey Stanton also had a double and an RBI in the game for Northfield.
After seven games, Menssen leads NHS with a .609 batting average and a .870 slugging percentage. She has connected on 14 hits with six RBIs and seven runs scored this season. Graff currently leads the club with two home runs and eight RBIs.
Northfield has now won three consecutive games and was set to continue its 2023 season with a game at Austin on April 25. NHS returns home on April 27 for a home game at 4:30 p.m. against Rochester Century and on Tuesday, May 2 for a 5:00 p.m. home game against Rochester John Marshall. Northfield’s game on April 20 against Mound Westonka has been rescheduled for May 12 at Rock Fields.