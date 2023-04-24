Rain and weather conditions changed the location to the Dundas Dome for the Northfield High School softball team’s Big 9 matchup against Faribault on Thursday, April 20. Northfield (5-2, 4-2 Big 9) went on to chart a 6-3 victory in the game, which saw the Raiders outhit the Falcons 10-5 in the contest.

Northfield softball's Courtney Graff leads the team in home runs this season and also pitched a no-hitter last week against Albert Lea. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

