A Section 1AAAA opening playoff loss to fifth-seeded Lakeville North 2-0 on May 24 put the fourth-seeded Northfield softball team in a tough spot.
If the Raiders suffered another defeat, their season would come to an end. Northfield, aiming to prevent that from happening, battled John Marshall two days later.
Getting past the Rockets 13-3 did not ease the burden, as the Raiders needed to take on Owatonna immediately following the win.
The back to back games did not bother Northfield, though, as it lived to play another day by handing the Huskies the 10-0 loss.
Lakeville North 2, Northfield 0
Opening with two runs in the first inning against Northfield pitcher Rylee Blandin, that proved to be all the offense the Panthers needed.
Lakeville North was aided by two errors to help the opponent score its two runs.
The Panthers pitching made sure those two runs would be enough.
A complete game, one-hitter tossed by Nora Brandt sent the Raiders to the shutout loss.
Lucy Menssen picked up the only hit for Northfield.
Northfield 13, John Marshall 3
Sent to the elimination bracket, the first round contest had Northfield take on John Marshall at Austin’s Todd Park.
While the Rockets opened the scoring in the top of the first, Northfield did not take long to answer.
Sparking the offense had a solo home run by leadoff hitter Courtney Graff in the bottom of the first to immediately tie the game.
Northfield was not done there.
Another two more runs in the inning followed by two more in the second pushed the Raiders ahead at 5-1.
Graff’s arm kept the Rockets at bay while the offense continued to pile on.
A six-spot in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Northfield the early win via mercy rule.
Graff finished her day with two home runs, three hits and five RBIs while also earning the win in the circle. Graff allowed three runs, striking out 11 Rockets during her appearance.
Kate Balster added a homer of her own in the victory.
The win moved the Raiders to take on Owatonna in the Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal.
Northfield 10, Owatonna 0
Northfield wasted no time to jump all over the Huskies.
A big three-run shot to right field by Olivia Hohrman capped a four-run top of the first to seize control for the Raiders.
Blandin’s night in the circle made sure that early offense stood for the Raiders.
The junior pitcher allowed two hits in her five innings in the circle to keep the Owatonna bats off the board all day.
As the offense scored three more runs in the third and fourth innings, Northfield coasted to the 10-0 five-inning triumph to keep its season alive for another day.
Menssen added a three-run home run of her own to help lead the Raiders.
Now at 13-10, a rematch looms for Northfield.
Up next
Again taking to Todd Park, again the Raiders faced Lakeville North on May 31.
If able to get revenge on the Panthers, Northfield would play again following the conclusion of the contest with a bid to advance to the section final on the line.