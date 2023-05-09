The Northfield High School softball team finished a busy week that saw the Raiders chart a 4-1 overall record, which improved their season record to 10-4 overall and 5-4 in the always rugged Big 9 Conference.
Northfield ended its week with a convincing 10-1, 17-3 twinbill sweep against visiting Esko on Saturday, May 6 at home.
In game one against the Eskomos, Northfield charged to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and built on that lead with two runs apiece in the second and third innings to take a 5-0 lead. In the fourth inning, Northfield exploded for five runs to push its lead to 10-0 before Esko added its lone run in the top of the fifth inning. Northfield outhit Esko 10-4 in the game as Rylee Blandin was the winning pitcher with one hit and one run allowed. She also had 13 strikeouts in the game.
At the plate, Lucy Menssen was an offensive leader with two runs, two hits, two RBI and two walks. Emily Broden also had two hits, two runs and two RBIs in the game, while Jaimi Triplett had two hits, one run and one RBI.
In game two, Esko opened the game with a run in the top of the first before Northfield pounded out 10 runs in the second inning to gain a decisive 10-1 lead. The Raiders then iced the game with six runs in the third and one run in the fourth to help Northfield 10-run Esko after the fifth inning.
Northfield’s Courtney Graff earned the pitching victory with four strikeouts and four hits allowed as the Raiders offense posted 13 hits. Graff helped her cause at the plate with two runs, two hits and two RBIs, while Lindsey Stanton had three runs, two hits and two RBIs. Triplett had another two hit performance at the plate, while Olivia Hohrman had three RBIs, two hits and two runs. Ruby Holman also had a big day against Esko with two runs, two hits and two RBIs.
On Friday, May 5, Northfield opened the weekend with a 4-3 non-conference win at home against New Prague. On Thursday, May 4, Northfield lost a tightly contested extra inning ballgame on the road at Winona.
Northfield scored its lone run in the second inning as Stanton scored on an RBI by Jordyn Nauman. The state’s number one ranked AAA team, Winona scored one run in the third and then won the game with a run in the bottom of the ninth.
Stanton had two hits in the game and Hohrman had a double for the Raiders. Blandin was the pitcher of record as she had four strikeouts and eight hits allowed over 8.2 innings of play.
The Raiders kicked off their week on Tuesday, May 2 with a 12-2 win at home against Big 9 opponents Rochester John Marshall. Northfield managed to outhit the Rockets 14-6 in the game on the way to the win. Blandin gained the pitching victory with six hits and one earned run allowed, while striking out 11.
Megan Snyder and Graff each connected on home runs in the game for NHS. Graff finished the day with two hits and two runs, while Stanton turned in three runs and three hits in the game and Leah Enedy had three hits and two RBIs.
Northfield played at Mankato West on Tuesday, May 9 and will then continue with a doubleheader at home against Owatonna on Thursday, May 11 and the Strikeout Cancer game at home against Mound-Westonka on Friday, May 12 at 5 p.m.