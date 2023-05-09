The Northfield High School softball team finished a busy week that saw the Raiders chart a 4-1 overall record, which improved their season record to 10-4 overall and 5-4 in the always rugged Big 9 Conference.

Rylee Blandin

Northfield softball pitcher Rylee Blandin winds up. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer.

