With a roster dominated by 12 returning letter winners, eight seniors and two players selected to the Breakdown Sports top 100 Minnesota seniors list, the Northfield High School softball team looks to be a contender in conference and section play for 2023.

Northfield High School softball team captains for 2023 include seniors (L-R) Courtney Graff and Lucy Menssen. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

