With a roster dominated by 12 returning letter winners, eight seniors and two players selected to the Breakdown Sports top 100 Minnesota seniors list, the Northfield High School softball team looks to be a contender in conference and section play for 2023.
“We have quite a few returning girls. We only lost two seniors from last year and have 12 returning letter winners, so we have quite a bit of experience from last season,” second year head coach Josten Coleman said. “ Last year most of these girls didn’t have any varsity experience and it was really their first year of varsity playing time and they did very well with that being their first year. We’re hoping with them getting their second year of varsity experience consistently that’s going to push us to the next level.”
The Raiders were 14-11 overall last year and finished fourth in the Big 9 conference with an 8-3 record. The 2019 MSHSL Class AAA champions, Northfield has since moved to Class AAAA and posted a 3-2 record in the 2022 Section 1AAAA tournament - which included wins over Lakeville North, Owatonna and Rochester John Marshall.
The two players selected as preseason top 100 players in the state are senior infielder Lucy Menssen and senior pitcher/outfielder Courtney Graff. The pair have also been selected as captains for the Raiders in 2023 and both earned All-Big 9 honors last year.
Graff batted .429 with 22 RBIs, six home runs and 30 hits last year and was one of the team’s top two pitchers with 84 strikeouts and a 3.46 ERA. Northfield’s other returning pitching ace is senior Rylee Blandin, who tallied 116 strikeouts and a 2.34 ERA.
“I think we will have really strong pitching this year, we only graduated one pitcher from last year and between us (Blandin and Graff), I think we have good speed and movement,” Graff said.
Menssen looks to be a top candidate for the Raiders at second base and returns this year after batting .405 with 34 hits, 17 RBIs and three homers. The Northfield roster will also feature Olivia Hohrman junior Leah Enedy and both received All-Big 9 Honorable Mention status in 2022. Hohrman batted .403 with 25 hits and Enedy had 21 hits with a .342 batting average as a sophomore.
Others to watch for on the Northfield line up card this spring include Jaimi Triplett, Ruby Holman, Lindsey Stanton, Megan Snyder and Jordyn Naumann.
“We have a very diverse group of girls…they can play everywhere because they have so many different skill sets. Our strength definitely is versatility. We have some good bats and some good pitchers,” Coleman said.
Menssen also commented on the team’s depth, “Throughout last season, we had some ups and downs with hitting but overall I think we have a pretty deep batting order this season and I think we will continue to grow.”
Coleman believes his team’s veterans will play a key role in the success of this year’s team and looks for leadership from his captains.
“Courtney and Lucy are just great people, somewhat soft-spoken but they lead by example. They don’t speak up too much unless it is really needed...but by leading by example our team looks up to them and they follow suit.”
Menssen talked about her role as a captain this year, “ I know we have a lot of potential and it took until about half the season last year to reach our full potential and realize the confidence that we were a good team, so this year we want to start strong and I want to make sure everyone is involved and confident.”
Graff added, “As captains, it will be important if we can look out for the other girls, help build on each other’s games and be the best team that we can be.”
Goals for the upcoming season always revolve around success in the conference race and the section tournament. Top Big 9 rivals include Winona, Mankato East and defending state Class AAA champion Mankato West. All three finished the 2022 season as the state’s top three ranked teams. Teams to watch in section play include Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Farmington along with the Raiders.
Coleman talked about the strength of the Big 9 schedule and how it prepares is team for sectional play in the postseason.
“A lot of times we get put into situations in those tight conference games that we don’t see from other teams. So it is really helps prepare us for when we get into those tight games against teams in our section tournament,” Coleman said.
The ultimate goal is to reach the state tournament each season and Northfield’s senior captains still relish their memories of the Raiders’ title run in 2019.
“We were in eighth grade when it happened, so not quite at the varsity level but Courtney and I were at every single game, made signs and were really excited about it,” Menssen said as she recalled the 2019 season. “It was cool to see everything and obviously since that moment it has been a dream for us to get to state. We narrowly missed it our sophomore year and it is definitely a hope this year.”
The Raiders opened their season with road games at Rochester Mayo on April 8 and indoors at the Minnesota State Dome against Mankato East on April 10. Weather and field conditions permitting, Northfield will have its home opener this week at Rock Fields against Mankato West on Thursday, April 13 at 5 p.m.
Season opener
The Northfield High School softball team opened its season on April 8 with a doubleheader sweep at Rochester Mayo on Saturday, April 8. In game one, the Raiders scored a 3-2 win and then completed the sweep with a 5-4 win in game two.
NHS started the day with one run in the first inning in game one, before Mayo took a 2-1 lead in the third. The Raiders managed to tie the game with another run in the fifth inning before earning the victory with the game winner in the top of the 10th inning.
Northfield outhit Mayo 10-5 in the game as Courtney Graff had two hits with a home run and two runs in the game, while Lucy Menssen added two hits with a double and Emily Broden had two hits for Northfield. Graff was the pitcher of record with 19 strikeouts, five hits allowed no earned runs in the complete game effort.
In game two, Northfield owned a 4-1 lead in the seventh before Mayo tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. The Raiders then went on to win in extra inning with the game winning run in the top of the ninth.
Rylee Blandin started the game and went 6.2 inning while striking out 15 before Graff came in with two innings of relief pitching to finish the game. Menssen and Olivia Hohrman each had three hits in the game to lead Northfield, while Laura Enedy (two RBIs), Megan Snyder, Samantha Mosley and Ruby Holman all had two hits as Northfield outhit Mayo 16-8.
NHS played at Mankato East on April 10 and will host Mankato West on Thursday, April 13 at 5:00 p.m., Kasson-Mantorvillle on Monday April 17 at 5 p.m. and Albert Lea on Tuesday, April 18 at 5:00 p.m. All three games will be played at Rock Field in Northfield.
First loss
The Northfield High School softball team (2-1, 2-1 Big 9) dropped a 6-1 decision at Mankato East on Monday, April 10. The Raiders took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth before the Cougars rallied with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Mankato East went on to add two runs I the fifth and one run in the sixth to earn the victory.
Northfield’s lone run was scored by Lucy Menssen on an RBI by Emily Broden. Hits in the contest for NHS were tallied by Courtney Graff, Laura Enedy, Jaimi Triplett and Menssen. Graff was the pitcher of record in the game with two hits allowed and seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Both teams had four hits in the game.