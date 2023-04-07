The Northfield High School skeet and trap team may not have the same high profile visibility as other sports on campus, but the squad continues to grow as it heads into its second decade of competition, with 93 student-athletes on its roster for the upcoming 2023 season.
“This is the 10th year of our team and when we started there were 30 kids on the team,” head coach Pete Mergens said. “In 2019, we had 107 kids on the roster. After COVID our numbers fell but now we are back to 93 on the roster again this year. Every single year with the exception of the COVID year in 2020 we have grown and this year we added 20 new kids.”
In fact, Northfield’s skeet and trap, or clay target, team is one of the largest in the state of Minnesota and competes at the conference level amongst the state’s largest teams in terms of squad size.
The Raiders recently opened their practice schedule on March 26 and will begin competition on April 16. Northfield practices and competes on Sundays throughout the season at the Morristown Gun Club in nearby Morristown, Minn. The 2023 season will then conclude with the state championship event in Alexandria and the MSHSL state tournament at the Minneapolis Gun Club in June.
Northfield will be led this year by a group of five captains headed up by senior Patrick Mergens, the son of head coach Pete Mergens. The other captains include juniors Jadyn Schulz, Maddy Scvcik and Ava Miller along with sophomore Chase Beckius.
The group of captains have all been part of the team for several seasons and all share a passion and love for the sport.
“The first year I shot was in 6th grade,” Beckius said. “My Dad kind of pushed me to go out there and I started shooting and I loved it, and now I’m I’ve been shooting for 5-6 years. I hunted but then as soon as I got into the sport I really enjoyed it.”
Miller echoed some of those same thoughts about the sport, “My brothers, my Dad and Grandpa were all into it. Both my brothers shot with Northfield trap and I started in sixth grade. They kind of pushed me to do it and I found it was something I really liked. I enjoy it and I keep doing it.”
As the son of the head coach, Patrick Mergens connected early with the sport of skeet and trap.
“My Dad first told me about it when I was in fourth or fifth grade and I thought it sounded like a cool idea to me. So once I got to sixth grade and got through all the hunter safety training, I started shooting and it has been awesome ever since,” Patrick Mergens said. “Anyone can really do it, all you have to do is be able to shoot. If you are not very good to start with, we train you, we teach you our methods and then you get good if you keep with it.”
Northfield competes in trap shooting and skeet shooting during the season. In trap shooting, targets are launched from the trap house and participants shoot from five different spots about 16 yards away from the trap house. The clay targets travel around 42 miles an hour and travel away from the shooter in random directions. Each person shoots five times from five different locations with the perfect score being 25.
Skeet shooting differs due to the fact that targets are launched across the range from a high trap house and a low trap house. Participants shoot from eight stations in a U-shape and targets are launched from either the high house or low house.
“In trap, the targets fo away from you and in skeet, the targets are crossing in front of you,” Pete Mergens said. “Skeet is a much more difficult sport. We only have 10 kids on our skeet team and that is the max we can have on our team right now. We require that you have to shoot varsity scores the year before in trap and you also need to compete in our fall league, so you have to have a much higher level of commitment if you want to be on the skeet team.”
The five captains will all shoot skeet for Northfield this year.
“That is was is special about my captains,” Pete Mergens said. “When I said it takes another level of time and effort to shoot skeet, it really does and these kids are captains for a reason. Not only because they are leaders on the team but because they have a true passion for not only excelling at trap but to play in the next level at skeet.”
Unlike most sports, teams do not actually meet head-to-head at the competition site. Northfield typically shoots on Sundays in Morristown, while their opponent for that week will shoot at their own range. Both teams then have until the following Saturday to register their scores online.
There are five weeks during the season for a total of 10 rounds (trap and skeet) of competition. The scores are then averaged to determine the winner each week. To complete the season, the 340 teams will then travel to Alexandria for the nine-day state championship. Typically Northfield will compete on the final day of shooting along with other teams of similar size.
Out of the state championship, the top 40 teams will then advance to the MSHSL state tournament the following week. A perfect team score at the state championship event in Alexandria is 500 and last year the cutoff score for the top 40 was 472. In addition, individuals can make it to MSHSL tournament based upon their average during the regular season. The Raiders just missed the team cut for state by two targets at 470, thus giving this year’s captains a target to shoot at.
“I want to qualify for the (MSHSL) state meet because last year we got 470 and I want to get to that next level,” Scvcik said.
Patrick Mergens added, “As a team, we all want to make it to the state tournament because none of us have done that one at the team level or individual level. So, as a team, I think it would be awesome to go to that.”
A gender neutral sport in the past, the MSHSL will have a girls division and a boys division in the individual competition for the first time in 2023. Along with the top 100 averages for the boys during the regular season, the top 25 girls will be selected for the MSHSL individual tournament this spring. The difference in the number between the boys and girls qualifiers is due to the overall participation of boys and girls in the sport.
A reflection of that growth in the sport for girls is evident at Northfield as 25 girls are on the team this year. At the MSHSL tournament, the boys and girls individual competition will be split but the team competition will still be gender-neutral with the top five scores from each team determine that school’s average.
“Last year the top athlete overall at the state tournament was a girl,” Peter Mergens said. “So the number one average came from a girl anyhow. They just decided it would give more girls an opportunity if they had their own standings as individuals. I think this is a great addition because there are a lot of amazing girls that shoot for us.”
After the state competition is completed in June, the Raiders are also hoping to make a return trip to the National Championships in Mason, Mich. on July 5-9. This competition brings in 1,800 of the nation’s top high school trap and skeet shooters. Northfield has send participants to the national event four times in the past and last year sent 10 to nationals (two teams of five).
“We’ve done that the past few years and if we could qualify on one day to shoot on day two as a team that would be awesome as a team,” Patrick Mergen said about the National Championship event.
As the team captains look ahead to the upcoming season, they understand their leadership roles and are looking forward to taking on that responsibility.
Scvcik talked about her captain’s position for this spring, “Coming in early to help set up, staying late to clean up and filling trap houses…supporting every other team member and trying to push them to do their best and encourage everyone on the team.”
Schulz added, “I think it is really just supporting your teammates. The more you get to know everybody, the more it becomes a family. Being able to go down there every weekend and see people and support them. I remember being in sixth grade and not shooting that well and I had the support of captains, so now to be in that position as a captain and be able to give back is a neat experience.”
The captains all appreciate the challenge of the skeet and trap and the unique community that it provides along with the lifelong nature of the sport.
“For me, I like that it is individual but also kind of a team sport and I like the community around it. The community is really unique because no matter what gun club you go to you will typically have people that will talk to you and even other teams will have fun together…It is really pretty cool.”
Schulz added, I think it is nice because it is a sport you are going to have for a lifetime. It is not like basketball or football where you play it and then when you get older you can’t go to that level but it is a sport where you can teach your kids and then they can teach their kids. It keeps evolving and it stays in the family.”
Beckius continued with those same thoughts about the sport, "It is a sport for all ages. I’ve gone out there and shot with my Dad and I’ve gone out and shot with my Grandpa and then I’ve gone out and shot with my peers. It is really a sport and skill you will have for a lifetime. I like that it is a whole family thing. Even my mom will go out there and shoot with us.”
A unique feature of the team is that it is run by volunteers. Pete Mergens is the head coach and he also has 20 other volunteer assistant coaches and two volunteer range safety officers. Financial support for the team is provided by fundraising and organizational sponsors.
"It is all 100 percent run by volunteers and the school does not participate financially for a variety of reasons,” Pete Mergens said. “We raise all the money we use and try to discount costs back to the parents and kids.”
Another feature of the team is that having competition on Sunday allows student-athletes to compete in other sports. An example of that is NHS football standout Haydn Kelly who is a member of the skeet and trap team for the Raiders along with several members of the boys and girls hockey teams.
“It has changed my life dramatically to be the head coach of this team,” Pete Mergens said. “I love everyone of these kids. Every year when a group of them goes away they still come back and stay in contact and tell me what they are doing at their college…it is just such an impactful sport. I’ve been involved with sports my entire life and I’ve never been a part of something like this sport and what it does for kids.”