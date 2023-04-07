The Northfield High School skeet and trap team may not have the same high profile visibility as other sports on campus, but the squad continues to grow as it heads into its second decade of competition, with 93 student-athletes on its roster for the upcoming 2023 season.

Northfield Skeet and Trap 1.jpeg

NHS skeet and trap team captains for 2023 include Chase Beckius, Patrick Mergens, Maddy Scvcik, Jadyn Schulz and Ava Miller. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Northfield Skeet and Trap 2.jpeg

Members of the NHS trap and skeet team participate in a practice this week at the Morristown Gun Club. (Photo courtesy of Liz Beckius)
Northfield Skeet and Trap 3.jpeg

(Photo courtesy of Liz Beckius)
Northfield Skeet and Trap 4.jpeg

(Photo courtesy of Liz Beckius)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments