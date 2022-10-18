Northfield tennis ended its season without advancing any players to the finals of the individual section tourney last week, wrapping up stellar careers for the team's seniors.
Two sub-sections were held at the Rochester Athletic Club last Thursday and Friday. Everyone who advanced to the finals will play at Lakeville Lifetime on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Northfield did not have anyone advance to the finals.
"All the girls playing in sections were seniors, so these were their last matches of their high school career," Northfield tennis coach Beth LaCanne said. "These seniors have been amazing, and we couldn't be more proud of them."
At No. 1 singles, Northfield senior Marie Labenski defeated Tri-City United junior Becca Sladek, a junior, in the first round. Labenski lost in the quarterfinal to Jordan Ruskell, a senior at Rochester Mayo, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.
"Marie played so well, she was so consistent in that first set to win that tiebreaker," LaCanne said. "The second set was so close, with each player holding their serve up until the end of the second set when Jordan broke Marie's serve."
LaCanne said Mayo "was just too strong and took the third set as well. But this was a great match for Marie, and she improved on her last few matches against Mayo."
At No. 2 singles, Northfield senior Maya Deschamp lost in the first round to Winona senior Molly Heinert, 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Northfield seniors Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff defeated Rochester Century junior Kaitlyn Osburn and seventh grader Zoe Zhang 6-2, 6-0.
In their quarterfinal match, Grant and Graff defeated Austin senior Emma Haugen and junior Katie Van Pelt 6-1, 6-1.
In the semifinal, Grant and Graff lost to Rochester Mayo sophomore Keely Ryder and eighth grader Malea Diehn 6-0, 6-1.
"Gabbi and Courtney were the No. 3 seed, and we were all hoping they'd make it to the finals," LaCanne said. "They've had a really great season and in their career Mayo has been the one team they've struggled against."
"We knew it would be a tough match and again Mayo was just too strong for them," she said. "But they should be so proud of their career. They have an amazing overall record and have been one of the strongest doubles teams we've had."
At No. 2 doubles, Northfield seniors Natalia Rassmussen and Alison Huang defeated first-round opponents, Tri-City United seniors Sami Tiede and Alexis Hoefs 6-3, 6-4.
In their quarterfinal, Rasmussen and Huang lost to Rochester Mayo sophomore Claire Loftus and eighth grader Aoife Loftus 6-0, 6-0.
"Natalie and Alison's first match was great, it was close and they really had to fight to win it," coach LaCanne said. "I think they were so happy to get that last win of the season before playing Mayo."