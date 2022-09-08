Northfield2.JPG

Northfield Raiders' Andrew Winter returns a kickoff in the third quarter against the Falcons. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Northfield High School junior varsity football team outlasted the Faribault High team Wednesday for a 32-26 win after a last-minute interception by the Raiders.

Northfield JV football's Logan Prescott gains yardage against the Falcons Wednesday at Faribault High School. Prescott led the Raiders ground game with 188 yards and two touchdowns, in a 32-26 win. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Northfield JV quarterback Seth Thompson hands off to Logan Prescott in the third quarter of the Raiders' win over Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
A Northfield defender bats at a pass by Falcons QB Madden Paul Wednesday in Faribault. The Raiders held on for a 32-26 win. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Northfield JV football defenders stop the run in the fourth quarter of a 32-26 win over the Falcons Wednesday in Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Raiders defender Isaiah Mahal intercepts a pass from the Falcons late in the fourth quarter to clinch a 32-26 win for Northfield JV football Wednesday in Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

