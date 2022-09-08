Northfield JV football's Logan Prescott gains yardage against the Falcons Wednesday at Faribault High School. Prescott led the Raiders ground game with 188 yards and two touchdowns, in a 32-26 win. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Northfield High School junior varsity football team outlasted the Faribault High team Wednesday for a 32-26 win after a last-minute interception by the Raiders.
Northfield led by 10 at the half and kicked off to Faribault to start the third quarter. Faribault made a drive that included a fourth-down conversion and a pass interference call on the Raiders.
The Falcons faced fourth down and 14 when QB Madden Paul passed to Jordan Boudreau, who benefited from a collision of two Northfield defenders and stiff-armed a third to score on a 29-yard catch and run. The two-point conversion failed, making it 24-20 Raiders.
Paul passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two more TDs. Boudreau caught six passes for 153 yards and a score for the Falcons, and Landon Kupp had 41 yards receiving.
Northfield answered on the next possession, first with a long kickoff return by Andrew Winter, and a long reception to inside the 5-yard-line from QB Seth Thompson to Gavin Novotny.
The Raiders' Logan Prescott took the ball on a sweep for the ensuing score, and Thompson ran in the extra point try to put the Raiders on top, 32-20.
Thompson finished the game with four 2-point conversions. Prescott led the Northfield ground game with 188 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Thompson also threw for one TD in the game and Ella Pagel scored one touchdown.
After the Raider defense forced a three-and-out, the Falcons punted, then held the Raiders in their next drive to force a turnover on downs. The Falcons launched a scoring drive that included a fake punt on fourth down and 12 that netted 16 yards.
A roughing the passer call on the Raiders gave Faribault another first down on the Northfield 15-yard line. Paul then hit Oliver Shoop for a score to cut the lead to 6 points. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Raiders on top, 32-26, the final margin.
Northfield covered an onside kick try by the Falcons and ran down the clock. The Faribault defense stopped the Raiders on fourth down, getting the ball back with 33 seconds on the clock, but the game ended with an interception on the next play by Northfield's Isaiah Mahal.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.