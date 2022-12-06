When it comes to numbers, the Northfield High School nordic ski teams will provide two contrasting stories in 2022-23. The boys team was somewhat impacted by graduation last winter and will feature just 14 skiers this season. Meanwhile, the girls team has seen its numbers increase to 40 student-athletes on its 2022-23 roster.
“Our boys team lost a lot of depth from last year, but we were third at the sections and just missed a spot as a team last year for state,” head coach Craig Cardinal said. “Our boys team will have some rebuilding to do, but I think we have an outside shot at being that second team going to state as well this year.
“The girls team will be young this year, but it is a pretty big team with over 40 skiers. No one has been on the team more than three or four years, so we are still building strength on our girls side," Cardinal said.
The NHS boys team placed third at last year’s section meet with 362 points, while the ISD 196 team was second at 371 and perennial power Prior Lake was first at 383. The Raiders look to be a contender this winter thanks to the return of senior captains Sam Folland and Nathan Amundson.
“On the boys side, our number one skier Sam Folland is coming back as a senior,” Cardinal said. “He qualified for the state meet last year and won all of our conference races. So we are looking forward to a successful season from him. He has been working hard throughout the summer and Nordic is his primary sport. Our other captain, Nathan (Amundson)was just on the edge of making the state meet last year. So, I would expect him to go as well this year.”
Folland placed third at last year’s section meet and he is motivated to make a run at the top this winter.
“Last year I was undefeated in the conference season. I wasn’t really able to finish it off strong for a lot of factors, so this year I would like to really nail the championship season,” Folland said as he approaches his senior campaign. “We graduated a few seniors from last year but we do have a lot of strong returning skiers. I think we have a pretty solid squad and I think we will be able to do pretty well this year.”
A three-sport athlete at NHS, Amundson recently served as a team captain for the Raider cross country team this fall and is also ready to serve in a leadership role for the ski team.
“I already have one season in with being a captain for cross country, so I kind of have a step into what it is like…just the responsibility of what an athlete is, leading by example but also leading by your voice and showing everybody what a work ethic is and how hard work can lead to results,” said Amundson, who placed ninth at last year’s section meet.
Folland added his insight into being placed into one of the team’s leadership roles in 2022-23.
“I’ve been on the team since 7th grade. This is my sixth season and the team has been a huge part of my life and I think going into my senior year, it is going to be really good to have the opportunity to give back some of what the team has meant to me and pass on the things that I’ve learned over the years to the new skiers.”
Other names to watch this winter for the boys team include Nathan Amundson’s brother Andy Amundson (a freshman) and seventh grader Liam Behrens.
One new twist for both the boys and girls teams this winter will be that the Raiders will be competing for conference awards and honors in the South Suburban Conference.
“This is the first year we can win conference honors,” Cardinal said. “We’ve been racing with the South Suburban as a guest member since the Big 9 doesn’t have Nordic ski, so we haven’t been able to win anything. We finally pushed through an amendment to the South Suburban by-laws too allow Northfield to win conference honors. This (the conference recognition) adds another season long goal and it will recognize performances of our skiers.”
NHS girls team captain sophomore Claire Casson added, “This is the first year we can win awards and that makes it exciting.”
The Northfield girls team placed eight at last year’s section meet but the team’s depth and new talent paint a promising picture for 2022-23.
“We have lot of new skiers this year, about a third of our team. So it is exciting to have some new faces on the team,” junior captain Charlotte Flory said. “I think our strength is our numbers. We don’t have a lot of returning people but I think the new people will be good to step up into those new spots.”
Cardinal added, “We’ve rewrote their training program to try and push them a little harder this year. Some of them are becoming more proficient skiers, so we are hoping to see progress from them this year.”
At present, both teams are working out in the weight room and doing dryland pole bounding training until snow conditions improve outside. The team will then train on the trails at the Carleton Arboretum or at facilities in the Twin Cities where they have snow making capability. The majority of the team’s races are held at Hyland Park in nearby Bloomington, where they have snow making machines.
As the team captains look forward to another season, all four talked about a strong appreciation for the sport.
“What I like about nordic? It is about as all encompassing as any sport,” Folland said. “It allows me the chance to work on all aspects of my athleticism - endurance, strength, power and balance. Lots of great athletic traits are prized for Nordic skiing and I like the opportunity to get out there and train everyday.”
A swimmer and track athlete at Northfield, Flory said, “Its nice just being outside in the winter months. In the past, I’ve done sports inside and it’s good to get outside when it’s freezing cold and you can be with a big community and team.”
Casson, another one of the team’s three sport athletes, added “I like just going up and skiing with your friends in the winter. It is a nice break after school and its pretty in the Arb…it is just a nice thing to do.”
Amundson offered his insight into Nordic ski and how it compares to the other sports he competes in as a prep athlete.
“I like Nordic because it is more technique based,” Amundson said. “It really shows how much time you’ve put into the sport and not just how natural you are for a sport. It really shows how much time you put into your technique and how much time you spend on the snow.”
The Raiders were set to open their season Dec. 6 with a meet at the Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.