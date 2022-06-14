Northfield’s Shelby Svien has been breaking records all season long, tossing the discus.
It makes sense that the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA State meet wouldn’t be any different for the senior.
Svien again tossed her way to a new school record at 143-07, breaking her own previous best and placing her second in the state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School June 8.
The senior was disappointed to have not claimed first but still excited to end her career with her best throw for the Raiders.
“I was a little disappointed I didn’t win, because I felt like I was capable of it, but it was still really exciting to take second and set the school record again,” she said.
Starting her meet with three tosses to sit her in second, Svien’s fourth throw had the senior reach the new personal best, putting a stranglehold on her spot. Her final two throws of the meet both resulted in fouls, leaving her with the silver.
Jordan Hecht, of Rosemount, claimed first at 148-06.
Svien’s second-place finish bettered her showing from last year’s state meet, where she finished third.
“She was proud to place one place higher this year,” said coach Janet Smith.
The senior’s career did not end there, as she still had yet to compete in the shot put two days later.
In a tough field, Svien’s fourth throw of 39-11.50 placed the senior fifth, bringing her high school career to an end.
“We are excited to follow Shelby in her collegiate career at South Dakota State University,” said Smith.
Lippert places 10th
Joining Svien as a senior Northfield athlete to compete in the state meet, Clara Lippert raced in the 400-meter dash.
Seeded 11th in the meet, Lippert just barely missed out on advancing to the finals.
“She ran a gutsy race going out hard and placed 10th with a time of 59.73, only missing finals and ninth place by 0.02,” said Smith.
Lippert will now go on to compete at the next level for Colorado College.
Jax, Graff earn medals
Austin Jax broke out in a big way at the state meet.
Seeded 12th out of the 18 jumpers in the triple jump, Jax pushed his way all the way up to a fourth-place finish, via his 44-04.25.
A last-second change to Jax’s run up did not slow down the senior, said coach Tyler Balow.
Moving from a six-step approach, Jax switched to a seven-step run up before a curveball was tossed the senior’s way.
“Austin adjusted and found his rhythm with this new approach very well, only to discover on meet day that the runway at St. Michael-Albertville High School was too short to accommodate his longer run up,” said Balow. “He was forced to go back to a six step approach.”
Balow added, “I was impressed how he handled what could have been a nerve racking moment before such a big competition.”
Also reaching the podium was another senior in Collin Graff.
Making past the 300m hurdles preliminaries, Graff blazed to a 39.41 in the finals, placing the senior fifth at state.
Devin Jax jumped his way to a podium spot as well by taking ninth in the high jump (6-00).
The showings by the seniors earned them All-State honors.
Other results
Northfield’s 4x800m relay of Will Beaumaster, Adam Reisetter, Nathan Amundson and Brecken Riley placed 14th in the meet at 8:14.89.
Joseph Schulz placed 16th in the discus with a throw of 133-07.
Graff also advanced to the state meet in the long jump but fouled out in the event.