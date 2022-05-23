The May 17 contest versus Red Wing did not get off to a strong start for the Northfield baseball team, and that did the Raiders in.
Five runs in the top of the first by the Wingers quickly put the Raiders into an early hole that they couldn’t recover from, falling 13-5 in the Big Nine match up.
“That’s what good teams do. They take advantage of your miscues. Red Wing really hit the ball hard that night,” said coach Mark Auge.
Getting the nod on the mound for the game versus Red Wing was Nolan Stepka.
Stepka’s outing saw some unlucky bounces for the senior in his opening inning of work.
Two errors by the Northfield defense was immediately followed by a three-run bomb to right field to put the Wingers up three as the first out had yet to be recorded.
Red Wing added another two runs to close the top of the first, leading 5-0.
Trailing 6-0 into the bottom of the second, the Raiders answered with some offense of their own.
Coledon Rataj got Northfield on the board via his single to center field to cut the lead to five runs.
Adaw Wiese added an RBI-groundout in the inning to make it 6-2 before Red Wing stepped back up to the plate.
The Wingers retaliated by raking in three more runs to blow the game back open at 9-2.
Red Wing kept Northfield at arm’s length for the remainder of the contest to take the eight-run victory.
Stepka took the loss on the mound, allowing nine runs, five earned in his two and two thirds innings of work.
Nine different Raiders picked up hits during the defeat.
Northfield’s defense totaled five errors against Red Wing.
Northfield next battled Century on May 20.
Century 8, Northfield 2
Hanging tough against the Panthers, one bad inning proved costly to the Raiders.
“We played well for four, five innings. We had one bad inning and they capitalized,” said Auge.
Northfield inched closer in the top of the fifth by a Tyler Hughes’ double to left field at 3-2.
Century answered right back in the bottom of the frame with five runs to immediately build its lead back up.
The Raiders bats did their best to try to cut into the lead but found some tough luck.
“We hit the ball but we hit the ball right at them,” said Auge.
Ahead by six runs, the Panthers held on to win by that margin.
Spencer Mellgren took the loss from the rubber going four and one third innings, allowing seven earned runs.
Northfield hosted undefeated Mankato West on May 21.
Mankato West 4, Northfield 0
Ranked first in Class AAA, the Scarlets carried an undefeated record into the Saturday afternoon contest against Northfield.
Mankato West inched just ahead of the Raiders late, holding on to the 4-0 victory.
Runs in the fifth, sixth and two in the seventh gave the Scarlets the advantage while Northfield was stifled by the opposing pitching in the shutout loss.
Joey Malecha suffered the loss from the rubber, allowing two runs in his five and two thirds inning of work.
Malecha also had two hits in the loss.
New Ulm was next up for the Raiders on May 23.