Northfield boys lacrosse couldn’t quite hold off a relentless offensive attack by Rochester Mayo last Thursday, falling 17-7 but showing plenty of heart and grit along the way.

Jacob Rosa

Jacob Rosa fights off a Rochester Mayo player. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Ryder Mingo

Ryder Mingo defends against his Mayo opponent. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Treyton Shimota

Treyton Shimota makes a save in close. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Tristan Westergren

Tristan Westergren takes the ball into the offensive zone. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones and Tom Nelson are freelance writers. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments