Northfield boys lacrosse couldn’t quite hold off a relentless offensive attack by Rochester Mayo last Thursday, falling 17-7 but showing plenty of heart and grit along the way.
In spite of the final score, Northfield may have gotten its biggest contribution from goaltender Treyton Shimota who managed 25 saves over the course of the evening. It was the type of performance that Northfield head coach Jeff Wright was proud of, and the type of never-surrender effort that programs are built on.
“Trey has been the backbone of our defense all season long,” Wright said. “Mayo has a high powered offense and they were firing from everywhere last night. Early on in the season, giving up so many goals and facing so many losses was extremely hard on him, but now that he sees he is coming up with big save after big save each and every game, it’s giving him even more confidence.”
“The guys rally around him and his monster saves help to create more energy as well.”
Rochester Mayo would go ahead 5-2 after the first quarter, before rattling off six goals in the second quarter to head into halftime ahead 11-2. Northfield struggled to gain possession at the dot but did win 15 ground ball opportunities led by defenseman Ty Frank who had five to his name while Wyatt Westergren managed a team-high three takeaways from a stingy Mayo offense.
Down a sizable margin Northfield didn’t relent at all in the second half, managing to hold pace with Rochester Mayo in the third quarter as each team scored twice. A 4-3 Mayo advantage in the fourth quarter was more than enough to finish off the victory, but the Raiders’ trailing just 6-5 in second half goals was a welcome rebound from the first half. Cam Waters would lead the way for Northfield with three goals on the night.
While Thursday evening may not have been Northfield’s chance to pick up an always difficult victory, it was a chance to grow as a team.
And in fact it may have been that second half which sparked a bit of belief in the Raiders in the coming days, Northfield would go on to beat Rochester Century 10-7 and Owatonna 12-9 in back-to-back games on Friday and Monday evening respectively to give the Raiders three wins in their last five games after opening the season at 0-5. While state title aspirations might fall a bit out of reach this year, finding yourself as a team, and turning that confidence into victories can often be its own reward.
The Raiders are back in action this coming Thursday at Mahtomedi and Lakeville South before closing out the regular season home schedule against Eagan.
More games
On Monday, May 15, Northfield survived a late fourth quarter rally by Owatonna to claim a 12-9 victory over the Huskies on the road.
In an evenly matched first quarter, Northfield tied the contest early with a goal by Cam Waters at 4:22 with an assist from Blake Foster. At 3:57, Cooper Rand scored to give NHS a 2-1 edge before Foster pushed the lead to 3-1 with his first goal of the evening at 3:02. The Huskies added another goal to make it 3-2 at the close of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Northfield opened up the offense was George Peterson scored at 9:31 to make it 4-2. Grant Selchow pushed the score to 5-2 with his goal at 8:26, while Cam Mellgren added a power play marker at 5:45 to make it 6-2. To finish out the first half, Foster scored at :22 to ended the scoring at 7-4 before intermission.
In the third quarter, Foster turned up the heat with three unanswered goals to give the Raiders a 10-4 lead and move his evening’s goal total to five. Mellgren extended the Raiders’ winning margin to 11-4 with his second goal of the game at 11:36 of the fourth quarter before Peterson took advantage of a Owatonna turnover to finish the Northfield scoring with a goal at 8:47 of the fourth quarter.
The extended lead proved to be crucial for Northfield as Owatonna posted five goals in the final eight minutes of the game to make the final 12-9.
On Friday, May 12, Northfield gained a 10-7 win at Rochester Century in a game played at Mayo High School. Foster had a hat trick in the game to pace the Raiders.
Northfield opened its week of competition on Tuesday, May 9 with a 7-6 loss at home against Mankato.
In a see-saw battle, Mankato charged to a 2-0 lead early in the game with a pair of first quarter goals. Northfield fired back at 6:22 of the first quarter with a goal by Cam Mellgren. The Raiders then tied it at 4:26 of the first quarter with a marker by Cooper Rand to make it 2-2.
In the second quarter, Cam Waters gave the Raiders a 3-2 lead with his goal at 7:32. Northfield then pushed its lead to 4-2 with a tally by Grant Selchow at 6:09 of the second. To close the first half scoring, Mankato scored at 3:22 of the second quarter to make it 4-3.
The Raiders extended their lead to 5-3 at 9:23 of the third quarter with a goal by Blake Foster. Northfield then took a 6-3 lead with a goal by Tristan Westergren at 3:17 of the third. Mankato then started its late game rally with a goal at 1:43 of the third to cut the Raider lead to 6-4.
In the final quarter, Mankato’s Gage Schmidt scored at 11:41 to draw the score within one at 6-5 before Andrew Sorbo scored his third goal of the game at 9:39 to tie it at 6-6. Schmidt completed the rally at 5:56 of the fourth with the game winning goal that made the final tally 7-6.
On Thursday, May 11, conference leader Rochester Mayo scored a 17-7 win at Northfield. Grant Selchow opened the game’s scoring for Northfield with a goal at 8:54 of the first quarter that gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead.
The game on May 11 was designated as Senior Night for the Raiders and it included a halftime salute to the Northfield seniors. Those recognized included Augy Dittrich, Blake Foster, Ryder Mingo, Nick Patterson, Jacob Rosa and Wyatt Westergren.
Northfield will continue its 2023 season on Thursday, May 18 with a match at Mahtomedi followed Monday, May 22 with a match at Lakeville South.