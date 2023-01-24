Kennelly and bradley 2023

Northfield’s Griffin Kennelly (left) and Barrett Bradley (#3) fight for position in front of the Winona goalie Mike Dubek. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

After suffering two consecutive losses last week in Big 9 play, the No. 6 ranked Northfield High School boys hockey team got back into the win column this week with a pair of shutouts. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Raiders scored a 6-0 victory at Mankato West and then returned to the friendly confines of the Northfield Ice Arena for a 7-0 win over Winona Saturday, Jan. 21.

Kam Kaiser 2023

Northfield’s Kam Kaiser leads the team this season with 22 goals scored. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Ty Frank 2023

Northfield junior defender Ty Frank protects the blue line against Winona. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
cayden monson shot 2023

Northfield’s Cayden Monson fires a shot on net against Winona on Jan. 21. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Brayden Olsen 2023

Northfield’s Brayden Olsen. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
monson and kennelly 2023

Northfield’s Cayden Monson (20) and Griffin Kennelly (21) work the crease against Winona. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
keaton walock 2023

Northfield goalie Keaton Walock posted two shutouts in Big 9 league play last week. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

