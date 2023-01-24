After suffering two consecutive losses last week in Big 9 play, the No. 6 ranked Northfield High School boys hockey team got back into the win column this week with a pair of shutouts. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Raiders scored a 6-0 victory at Mankato West and then returned to the friendly confines of the Northfield Ice Arena for a 7-0 win over Winona Saturday, Jan. 21.
In the contest at Mankato West, Northfield’s Kam Kaiser scored the eventual game winner at 15:25 of the first period with assists from Mike Fossum and Ty Frank. In the second period, Northfield took complete command of the contest by scoring five goals.
Cayden Monson opened the second period attack with a goal at 2:07, which was followed by a power play goal from the stick of . Brothers Brecken Riley and Bridger Riley then scored back-to-back goals to push the lead to 5-0 before Northfield’s Jake Geiger completed the scoresheet with his goal at 13:15 of the second on the power play.
Northfield outshot Mankato West 39-9 in the game as Keaton Walock had all nine saves for the Raiders and also gained the shutout in goal. Northfield was an impressive 4-of-7 on the power play in the game and 2-of-2 on the penalty kill.
Northfield’s offensive roll continued against Winona, as the Raiders’ Will Cashin added the game winner at 4:22 of the first period with assists from Bridger Riley and Brayden Olsen. The Raiders moved their lead to 2-0 with a goal by Olsen at 10:33 and Kaiser finished the first period attack with a goal at 15:58.
In the second period, Northfield stretched its lead to 4-0 with a goal by Kaiser at 3:01 with a solo assist from Fossum. In the third period, Monson made it 5-0 with a power play goal at 5:09.
Sophomore Griffen Kennelly then took the stage at 10:22 of the third period with his first varsity goal, which was assisted by Monson and made the tally 6-0. At 13:06 of the third, Geiger finished the afternoon off with a power play goal that included assists from Fossum and Kaiser. Of note, Fossum finished the day with three assists while Geiger (1g/2a) and Kaiser (2g/1a) each had three points.
Northfield dominated on the stat sheet as it outshot Winona 49-6 in the game and allowed no shots on target in the third period. Walock earned the shutout with six saves in the game and he now has four shutouts this season along with a 1.69 GAA and a .913 save percentage.
The Raiders also limited their trips to the penalty box in the contest and were only whistled twice during the game, which made for a happy head coach.
“The message is to try and avoid unnecessary penalties, we have a team with some speed and skill, so if we can play that way and utilize that part of our game, we have a good chance to win these games,” NHS coach Mike Luckraft said.
He added, “(Winona) has had an unusual year. They lost to Mayo in overtime, and Mayo is really good, and then they have had a couple of head scratcher losses. There are a lot of teams in our conference that are like that…they’re going to battle and battle, so if you do things to keep them in games, you are going to have a dogfight and maybe end up on the wrong side of that. We’ve really been talking about our emotional control and playing the right way…playing unselfishly and that is what we are trying to build for the last nine games before we get to the section playoffs.”
The goal by Kennelly was another highlight in the contest for Luckraft, who is happy to see the depth of his team’s talent continue to grow during the season.
“You never really know when you are going to have a player like that, who becomes needed in the line up,” Luckraft said of Kennelly’s play. “You want them to get minutes, so they start to incorporate the speed and intensity of playing at the varsity level. Griffin is a very talented player. He’s had a lot of opportunities at the JV level and he has come up and played some minutes for us and has had some opportunities, so it is not surprising that he scored.”
The two wins move Northfield’s season record to 12-4, 6-2 Big 9. This week’s upcoming schedule will include a game on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Mankato East/Loyola followed by a road trip to Albert Lea on Thursday, Jan. 26 and a home game at the Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:15 p.m. against Rochester Mayo.
“We were just commenting the other day that there’s nine games left and we are going to pretty much play every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for the next three weeks and then we’ll get the section seedings and then its all one and done, so you really have to be peaking and try to stay healthy,” Luckraft said regarding about his team facing the final stretch of the season. “We have a progression plan that we are going to keep focusing on in practice and in games.”