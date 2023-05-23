In a showdown between two of the top teams in the Big 9 this season, the Northfield High School girls golf team carded a season best 326-328 win in Albert Lea on Monday, May 22.
In a showdown between two of the top teams in the Big 9 this season, the Northfield High School girls golf team carded a season best 326-328 win in Albert Lea on Monday, May 22.
The dual match at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club marked the end of the regular season schedule for the Raiders, who will travel to the North Links Golf Course in Mankato on Thursday, May 25 for the 2023 Big 9 Conference championships followed by the Section meet starting on Tuesday, May 30.
Emerson Garlie scored a personal record 74 at Albert Lea, while Karina Johnson also had a PR with a score of 78. Annika Johnson added a round of 85, while Marie Labenski (89), Anna Jordan (97) and Alivia Kortuem (103) completed the top six for Northfield.
The Raiders also competed at the 2023 Minnesota Girls Tri-State Preview meet at Bunker Hills Golf Course on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20. This is the same course where the MSHSL Class AAA state championship will be held on June 13-14 and the meet featured some of the state’s top programs.
No. 15 ranked Northfield finished in 11th place with a score of 715, while No. 1 ranked Maple Grove won the event at 631. Detroit Lakes (654), No. 2 Minnetonka (657), Alexandria Area (658), No. 4 Edina (663), No. 21 Legacy (707), No. 10 East Ridge (683), No. 8 Eastview (684), No. 7 Chaska (685) and No. 24 Benilde-St. Margaret (713) completed the top 10 spots in the team standings.
Individually, Garlie placed 10th overall with a score of 158 to lead Northfield. Annika Johnson was Northfield’s second top golfer with a score of 177, followed by Karina Johnson (185), Labenski (195), Jordan (203) and Danica Sorem (208). The meet featured a total of 119 golfers.
Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
