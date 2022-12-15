gymnastic cpts nfld 22-23.jpeg

Northfield High School gymnastics team captains for 2022-23 are, left to right, Kylie Koktavy, Larisa Dominguez and Bella Pressnall. (Tom Nelson/sounthernminn.com)

A trio of Raiders qualified for the MSHSL state championship last winter for the Northfield High School gymnastics team. The group included Jolee Harris, Sidney Petersen on floor exercise and Paige Mier on the uneven bars.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

