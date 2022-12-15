A trio of Raiders qualified for the MSHSL state championship last winter for the Northfield High School gymnastics team. The group included Jolee Harris, Sidney Petersen on floor exercise and Paige Mier on the uneven bars.
As Northfield approaches a new season in 2022-23, the Raiders will be looking to replace those three departed student-athletes with a new group of team leaders for head coach Zoe Ingersoll, who begin her second season as the team’s head coach this winter.
“It has been really fun to see them putting in the work already, and throwing skills without letting the fear take over, which is something that we really struggled with last year,” Ingersoll said as she reflected on the squad’s start of practice last week. “It has been fun to see them try things and start to believe in themselves so early in the season. “
Last year, Northfield claimed fourth in the Big 9 Conference and also placed fourth at the 2022 MSHSL Section 1AA championships. Despite the loss of those three state qualifiers, Ingersoll likes what she see on her roster so far this season — a roster that will be led by team captains senior Kylie Koktavy, junior Larisa Dominguez and sophomore Bella Pressnall.
“I think the team as a whole is super supportive of one another, and that is really good when we hit our highs and when we hit our lows,” Pressnall said. “As far as the events go this year, I know we’ve all been working really hard and there will be some new skills that people will see. I think we have a pretty strong line up, especially on the floor this year.”
Ingersoll also believes the Raiders’ floor exercise will be a strong point for the squad in 2022-23.
“Our team as a whole is very good at performing, which makes their floor fun to watch. They all find a time in their routine to perform the same skill and they get very into each others routines, so you will hear them shouting for their dance moves,” Ingersoll said. “I think that is our strongest because they find energy from each other and that’s where they are all able to connect the most.”
A returning team captain, Koktavy will be a top person to watch this winter in the floor exercise, while Dominguez will be one of Northfield’s top performers on the uneven bars. She joined the team midway through the season and thus was not able to compete at the section meet. Pressnall placed fourth in the vault at the section meet despite being hampered by injuries late in the season. In addition, Northfield will benefit from the return of sophomore Alison Malecha, who earned All-Conference Honorable Mention recognition in 2021-22.
“Bella probably would have gone normally gone to state but did not make it last year since she was struggling with some injuries,” Ingersoll said. “In hindsight, it was probably best for her but we are excited to see her this year take fuel from that and get going right away this season and fight for that spot.
“Allison (Malecha) was All-Conference Honorable Mention and I am excited to see what she can do. She had some injuries last year but is back to top form now.”
Injuries did hamper the Raiders’ success in the final part of the season but Ingersoll believes her squad is ready for the challenge of the new season and its depth will be a plus.
“I think we have a really deep team,” Ingersoll said. “I look at them and I don’t know who is going to be on my varsity line up at this point for section because there are a lot of options.”
As the team’s lone senior, Koktavy appreciates her role as a team captain and how special her final year of high school competition will be.
“For me a captain is someone to look up to and go to if they need something….to be a leader to everyone,” Koktavy said. “ I’m very sad this is my last year, but I am hoping for the best. I’m hoping that after I graduate the team will still be the same and I can always come back and watch the girls compete and improve.”
Dominguez also understands the importance of her role as a captain on this year’s squad.
“I am really grateful that I got this opportunity to be a captain and it is really cool how our teammates can come to us with problems and we can be leaders for everybody,” Dominguez said.
Pressnall added her insight into the importance of being a team captain this winter.
“It is a super big honor to be a captain this year. I definitely think that a captain is someone who is there for the team in all aspects of the sport — in the gym and as a role model for people outside in the community,” Pressnall said.
Ingersoll believes having a sophomore, junior and senior as team captains will be a plus for the squad this season and has already seen her captains making connections — even though the team just completed its first week of practices.
“As the season has just started, the girls are just getting used to each other but it has been fun to see them connect. This is just the fourth day of practice and they are already starting to reach out to each other, and starting to open up. A lot of that comes from the captains because they lead the girls and it will be fun to see how that continues to evolve this season,” Ingersoll said.
Pressnall concluded, “My goal this season is to be an overall leader for the team. Last year I was close on the vault at sections to make it to state, so I would like to see where I can get this year and I would like to see the team make it to state and have a real successful season.”
The Raiders will open their 2022-23 season on Dec. 9 with a road trip to Red Wing and they will follow that up with the home opener at the Northfield Gymnastics Club on Dec. 16.