Northfield’s Nate Stevens has been a force in the Section 1AAA Boys Golf Tournament for years now.
Winning the title in 2018 and 2021, the Notre Dame commit had a chance for the third title at the Jewel Golf Club in Lake City in the two-day postseason tournament on May 31 to June 1.
Stevens did not falter down the stretch to take the championship for the third time in his career via a 139 combined two day score.
Though Steven shot a 70 for a 1-under round in the first day of the tournament, Chase Camilli of Lakeville North held first, leading the Northfield golfer by a single stroke.
The senior was not going to give up his reign as section champion easily.
In the final day of the tournament, Stevens opened with four birdies on the front nine for 34, while holding that pace on the final nine holes for a 35.
The 2-under round for Stevens allowed him to overtake Camilli for the lead and title.
Stevens’ first place finish advances him to state.
Camilli (141), Kyler Schwamb of Farmington (144), Hogan Ordahl of Lakeville South (145), Drew Teeter of Albert Lea (146) and Isaac Ahn (146) rounded out the individuals advancing to state.
Northfield places fourth
In the highly competitive field of the section 1AAA tournament, the Raider placed fourth with a two-day total of 613.
Behind Stevens had McGuire Fink the next in the clubhouse for the Raiders, scoring a 153, placing him 10th in the field.
Ike Vessey (159), Hank Detlie (166), Jeb Sawyer (169) and Jack Wendt (173) rounded out the scores for Northfield.
Sawyer picked up a hole in one for the Raiders on hole 15 to up his second day score. The shot came on a par 3, 209 yard hole.
Taking home the team title in the section was Lakeville North.
The Panthers shot a 600 to beat out second place Albert Lea by 8.
Garlie punches ticket
Taking to Cannon Falls for the Section 1AAA Girls Golf Tournament on May 31 and June 2 at the Cannon Golf Club, Emerson Garlie earned a berth to the state tournament.
The sophomore scored a 167 to place third and earn the trip to state.
Just missing out on joining Garlie had senior Anna Nesseth miss the cut by two strokes to place seventh via her 177.
Karina Johnson (192), Evelyn Jordan (196), Annika Johnson (204) and Paige Mier (214) wrapped up the scoring for Northfield.
The combined scores earned the Raiders second in the field at 730.
Lakeville South edged out the Raiders by 5 strokes to advance to state as a team.
Alyssa Jensen of Albert Lea (161), Kelsi Mauzy of Lakeville South (163), Whitney Mullenbach of Albert Lea (170), Aspen Bell of Farmington (171), and Carmen Jirele (175) all advanced to state as individuals.
State
Keeping their seasons alive, Garlie and Stevens will now prepare for the state meet.
The pair heads to Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids on June 14 to kick off their state tournaments.