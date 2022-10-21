The Northfield girls cross country team had a historic day at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna Tuesday, winning the Big 9 Conference Championship for the second year in a row and also for the second time in 22 years, with all five scoring runners make the All Conference Team.
"First, the varsity raced to their second conference championship in Northfield school history, winning by 30 points. It wasn't even close," said head coach Nichole Porath.
She said "all seven varsity girls executed their race plans perfectly. Owatonna went out hard and our girls stuck to their paces."
"At one mile, Owatonna had seven girls ahead of our second," she said. "By the finish, Northfield had all seven girls ahead of their fourth. Owatonna went out hard enough to fade to third, and Rochester Century finished second."
"Last year was the first time the girls Raiders team had won conference in 20 years," coach Porath said. "To win back-to-back titles is a really big deal, especially considering how competitive our conference is."
Northfield's top five girls all finished All-Conference, which has only ever happened once before in school history, Porath said, in 2000.
"Not only that, our next two runners finished Honorable Mention and both ran under 20 minutes, which is a huge time barrier for girls," she said. "It was such a strong showing — our 7th was ahead of every other team's fourth runner."
She said it should also be noted that Northfield beat Mankato West, who is ranked eighth in AA.
"Northfield's seventh runner finished right behind their second runner — 20th place for Mankato West, 21st place for Northfield," Porath said.
Freshman Caley Graber was back racing with Northfield varsity for the first time since Anoka and ran 19:03, the ninth fastest time in Northfield history, Porath said. "It was a 17-second personal record to place third."
She said "equally as impressive" was eighth grader Peyton Quaas, who also improved her time by 17 seconds, finishing in 19:13. "That puts her as the 11th fastest Raider in Northfield history."
Sophomore Raider "Claire Casson's strategy was to start out conservatively as she has been really sick the last four days. That ended up being the right strategy as she eased into her pace and ended up running a 14-second lifetime personal record," Porath said.
Sophomore Anna Forbord took 15th for Northfield in a personal record of 19:40.98 and sophomore Addison Enfield took 16th in 19:40.98. Eighth grader Claire Forbord was 19th in 19:51.90, a personal record time for her, and seventh grader Makayah Petricka was 21st in 19:55.52, also a personal record.
The Northfield girls JV also won their meet Tuesday.
"This is only the fourth time in school history that both the varsity and JV teams have won," Porath said. "The JV raced just as smart, moving up throughout the race."
"Abby Borgerding led the way for the Raiders, running a 47-second lifetime personal record," coach Porath said. "En route to that personal record, she actually set new lifetime personal records in the mile and two-mile. That's just incredible."
"Right behind her was Gracyn Mosley who has really come on strong the last two meets," Porath said, "followed closely by Cate Foxhoven, a seventh grader."
Porath was voted girls' Big 9 Coach of the Year.
"This performance will most certainly have us ranked in the state poll again," she said. "But, in order to race at state, we will have to advance at Sections next Thursday."
"Our section is incredibly competitive. Only two teams advance and there are three teams that are really strong. We have structured our training plan to taper specifically for Sections, and we have historically tapered really well, so hopefully we have just enough to qualify," she said.
"I am so proud of these girls for their willingness to trust in their training, their race plan, and each other," Porath said. "I really look forward to watching them try to qualify next week."