(NF GCC) Caley Graber finish line.JPG

Northfield freshman Caley Graber runs Tuesday to the ninth fastest time in Northfield history, a 17-second personal record to place third at the Big 9 Conference Championhips and anchor the team to the first back-to-back Big 9 title in school history. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Northfield girls cross country team had a historic day at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna Tuesday, winning the Big 9 Conference Championship for the second year in a row and also for the second time in 22 years, with all five scoring runners make the All Conference Team.

(NF GCC) Addison Enfield (8576) - Peyton Quass (8603).JPG

Northfield cross country runners Peyton Quaas, right, and Addison Enfield run to the Big 9 Conference Championship title Tuesday in Owatonna, giving the Raiders girls team their second title in a row. Quaas finished fifth overall, Enfield was 16th and both made the All Conference Team. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

