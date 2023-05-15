The Northfield High School girls track and field team traveled to the Lakeville South Invitational on Tuesday, May 9 and turned in two career bests and 32 season highs at the 10-team meet that included several of the state’s top programs and athletes.
The Raiders finished in ninth place at the meet with 482.5 points, while Lakeville South placed first with 1,058 points. Farmington (935) and Rochester Century (892.5) completed the top three spots in the team standings followed by Lakeville North (826.5), Owatonna (792.5), Mankato West (765), Rochester Mayo (679) and New Prague (609.5). Rochester John Marshall placed 10th at 282.5.
Northfield’s Alaina French was a top point producer for the Raiders with a third place throw of 35-8.5 in the shot put, while teammate Inga Johnson placed fourth in the shot at 34-3.75. In the poie vault, Northfield’s Erika Nesseth tied for fifth place at 9-0 and Ani Gottfried was 11th at 8-6.
Northfield also had strong showings in the 3200 meters as Peyton Quaas was fifth at 12:13.22 and Anna Forbord was 13th at 12:41.64. In the 4x800 relay, Northfield placed sixth as the foursome of Addison Enfield, Quaas, Claire Forbord and Josie Hauck posted a time of 10:16.14.
In the 400 meters, Tegan Madow placed 11th at 1:03.63, and Hauck added a 14th place finish in the 800 meters at 2:32.42. Claire Casson also earned points in the 1600 meters with a 16th place time of 5:43.99.
Emily Beaham turned in top performances in the hurdle events for Northfield with a 13th place time of 17.75 in the 100 meter hurdles and a 15h place time of 51.04 in the 300 meter hurdles.
In the field events, Sydney Livingston placed 14th in the long jump at 15-00, and French added a 16th place finish in the discus at 93-02.
Northfield will continue its 2023 season on Thursday, May 18 with a trip to Red Wing for a triangular meet against the Wingers and Owatonna. This will mark the final regular season meet for the Raiders as they will travel to Winona on Thursday, May 25 for the Big 9 Conference meet at Paul Giel Field.