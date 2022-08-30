One of the goals for the Northfield girls tennis team heading into the 2022 season was to finish in the top half of the Big 9 Conference. Thanks to a hot start, the Raiders are sitting near the top of the conference with a handful of wins through two triangular meets.
The Raiders currently sit with a 3-1 conference record after two Big 9 Conference triangulars marked the beginning of their season. Northfield opened the season with a 6-1 victory over Faribault and a 5-2 victory over Rochester Century in a triangular hosted in Rochester.
Right after starting 2-0, the Raiders matched up against perennial powerhouse Rochester Mayo and ultimately fell 7-0, but they rebounded right away and closed the triangular out with a 7-0 win over Albert Lea.
While a program like Faribault is more on the young and inexperienced side, a victory over a team like Rochester Century, who’ve consistently performed as a top team in the conference, is a major confidence boost for Northfield.
The lone loss of the season came against a Rochester Mayo program that’s won the conference team championship every season since 2001 and has proven to be a team that’s difficult for anyone to compete with.
Through their first four matches of the year, the Raiders have seen several players start out with 3-1 records.
Senior Marie Labenski has held down the No. 1 singles spot and has amassed three wins, which includes a close 5-7, 6-3, 10-7 win over Century’s Sarah Nevenheim to help Northfield split singles matches.
Fellow senior Izzy Balvin has moved between No. two and No. 3 singles and has recorded three wins. Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant have helped anchor doubled play with three wins as the Raiders’ No. 1 doubles pairing.
Alison Huang has remained a constant at No. 2 doubles and has also recorded three wins while playing with a combination of Boland and Natalia Neyra Rassmussen. No. 3 doubles has seen a couple of different pairings with Boland, Neyra Rassmussen, Grace LaCanne, Meha Hnatyszyn, Cora McBroom and Lauren Holz all getting time to play there.
Boland, Neyra Rassmussen and Hnatyszyn have all helped round out singles spots alongside No. 2 singles player Maya Deschamp.
The Raiders are now transitioning into individual Big 9 Conference matchups. Following the home match against the Red Wing Wingers, the Raiders are slated to go on the road against Rochester John Marshall Thursday.