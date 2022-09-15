The Northfield girls tennis team was just barely beaten out on its own courts against a conference foe Sept. 13.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
"We had a very close meet against Mankato East. Unfortunately we lost the meet, 4-3," said coach Beth LaCanne. "Our Big 9 Conference record is 6-3, with only two conference matches left to play."
Raiders' wins came at No. 1 doubles, No. 2 doubles and No. 4 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of senior captains Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff "easily won their match (6-1, 6-0)," LaCanne said. "They are a solid team, and their conference record improves to 8-1."
She added, "Our No. 2 doubles team of Natalia Rasmussen and Alison Huang played a really nice, clean match and won 6-3, 6-1."
The Raiders' No. 4 singles player in the meet was Cora McBroom.
"This was her first time playing varsity singles," LaCanne said, "and she played really well to earn the win at 6-3, 6-1."
Northfield's No. 1 singles player Marie Labenski and No. 2 singles player Maya Deschamp had really tough matches, LaCanne said, but they gave really good effort and remained positive. Labenski lost 3-6, 3-6 to seventh grader Sam Williams. Deschamp lost to Syd Jacobs at 1-6, 0-6.
The Raiders were also dealing with a loss to the usual lineup.
"We were missing our usual No. 3 singles player today Izzy Balvin," she said, "so senior captain Lucy Boland stepped up to play that position." Boland "fought back from one set down to take the second set, and she and her opponent battled for the third set. Lucy ended up losing 5-7 in the third, but it was so close and was great competition."
The final score there was 2-6, 6-0, 5-7.
"No. 3 doubles team Grace LaCanne and Meha Hnatyszyn also forced a third set, but they couldn’t close it out, and they ended up losing a close match (4-6, 6-3, 4-6)," LaCanne said.
Additional “varsity extra” or “exhibition” matches were also played.
In exhibition singles, Emily Beaham lost to her opponent 6-8.
In an exhibition match at No. 4 doubles, Chloe Xiao and Lauren Nolz defeated their opponents 8-4, and in No. 5 doubles, Tove Sorenson and Keira Nauskins also defeated their opponents 8-4.
