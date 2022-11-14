The Northfield girls swim and dive team competed in the Section 1AA meet over three days in Rochester and Lakeville last week, finishing fourth in the team standings, highlighted by 10 individual top-eight finishes, three fourth-place relay finishes and one state qualifying swim.
Sophomore Nora Kortuem led the Gators in their strongest event of the meet, the 200-yard individual medley, featuring three top-eight finishers and another top-16 finisher. Nora Korteum finished in second place, securing an automatic bid to the Minnesota State Meet next week at the University of Minnesota. Josie Hauck and Greta Kortuem finished sixth and seventh respectively, and freshman Ella Porter finished 12th.
“At the section meet, each team can enter four swimmers per individual event,” coach Porter said. “The top 16 swimmers advance from prelims to finals, with team points awarded to the top 16. The ninth- to 16th-place qualifiers compete in the Consolation Final Heat, and the top eight finishers compete in the Championship Final Heat.”
“To have all four swimmers qualify for finals is awesome,” Porter said, “a testament to the depth our team is building.”
In the first event, juniors Josie Hauck and Charlotte Flory teamed up with eighth grader Greta Kortuem and sophomore Nora Kortuem in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing with a time of 1:51.20, only four-10ths of a second off the state qualifying mark of 1:50.80.
‘Each of those four girls had amazing swims to begin the meet,” coach Brian Porter said. “They were a full second-and-a-half faster than they were in the preliminaries, which was fun to see. They all swam lifetime bests, which is a perfect way to start the meet. It’s been that way all season long. Our medley relay is always the spark.”
Sophomore Clare Liebl continued her breakout season in the next event, finishing fourth in the 200-yard freestyle. Hollis Holden, Svea Morrell, and Sonja Smith also competed in the 200-yard freestyle preliminary heats, finishing in 18th, 23rd and 24th respectively.
In the 50-yard freestyle, sophomore Maria Hegland competed in the championship final, finishing in eighth place, and juniors Charlotte Flory and Leah Enedy competed in the consolation final, finishing in 11th and 14th respectively.
Diving took place on Thursday at Century Middle School in Lakeville. Junior divers Whitney Gray and Inga Johnson concluded their impressive seasons by advancing to the finals. Gray finished in ninth place and Johnson took 13th place.
“Whitney and Inga have been very consistent for us all year long on the boards,” Porter said. “They’ve both done a great job. Whitney was a swimmer up until this year, so it’s been pretty impressive to watch how quickly she’s put together a full 11-dive rotation.”
In the 100-yard butterfly, Nora Kortuem finished fourth, junior Alivia Kortuem finished 10th and eighth grader Addie Lloyd finished 15th. Hollis Holden, an eighth grader, narrowly missed advancing to the Consolation Final, finishing in 17th .
In the 100-yard freestyle, Charlotte Flory finished seventh and Maria Hegland finished 14th. Seniors, captain Molly Roethler and Svea Morrell finished 20th and 21st respectively in that event.
“Molly and Svea both set personal goals to break 1:00.00 in the 100-yard freestyle,” coach Porter said. “Both of those young ladies did a remarkable job in the last few weeks of the season preparing for this opportunity to make it happen in their last high school meet. Without a doubt, watching both accomplish that goal was a highlight of the entire meet for everyone.”
In the 500-yard freestyle, Clare Leibl finished in fourth place, falling just short of third place “in a courageous surge the last 50 yards,” Porter said. Taylor Hintz of Lakeville South finished just one-tenth of a second ahead of Leibl. Junior Alivia Kortuem and Ella Porter rounded out the scoring for the Gators in that event, finishing in 12th place and 16th place, respectively. Junior Quinn Edwards also swam the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in 26th place.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Porter said “the Gators’ grit was on display” as Clare Liebl and Ella Porter, who competed in the 500-yard freestyle only minutes before, teamed up with Leah Enedy and Maria Hegland in the 200-yard Freestyle Relay. The relay team finished fourth.
“That was a tough back-to-back for those two girls, especially Clare,” he said “There is an awards ceremony between events, and a three-minute break. That’s not much time to catch your breath and recover for that sprint relay.”
“They both swam really well. Maria and Leah swam great, too. That’s a really competitive event,” he said.
In the 100-yard backstroke, junior Josie Hauck finished sixth and freshman Ella Holleran finished 15th. Freshmen Molly Roethler and Sonja Smith competed in the preliminary heats, finishing in 20th and 28th respectively.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, eighth grader Greta Kortuem finished fourth and Leah Enedy finished eighth. Sophomore Edy McLaughlin and eighth grader Mae Bowers finished 18th and 19th, respectively.
Clare Leibl, Leah Enedy, Charlotte Flory and Nora Kortuem capped off the meet in the 400-yard freestyle relay, finishing fourth.
“Our 400 freestyle relay swimmers put together a great race at the end of the meet,” coach Porter said. “Leah had a tough back-to-back coming right off the 100 breaststroke final, but they all swam personal best times, which also turned out to be our team’s season best. It was a perfect way to end the meet, and a phenomenal season.”
Nora Kortuem will represent the Gators in the 200-yard individual medley at the State High School Meet this Thursday at the University of Minnesota.
2022 Section Team Scores:
1. Rochester Century 405
2. Lakeville North 391
3. Rochester Mayo 315
4. Northfield 285
5. Lakeville South 239
6. Farmington 200
7. Rochester John Marshall 140
8. Owatonna 105
Earlier in the week, the following individuals were named to the 2022 Big Nine All-Conference Team:
(in the order of points scored)
1. Clare Liebl
2. Greta Kortuem
3. Nora Kortuem
4. Charlotte Flory
5. Josie Hauck
6. Alivia Kortuem
7. Leah Enedy (Honorable Mention)
8. Ella Porter (Honorable Mention)