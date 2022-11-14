Northfield Swimming Nora Korteum.JPG

Northfield sophomore Nora Kortuem, readies to dive at the 1AA Section Swim and Dive Championships last week in Rochester. Koruem led the Gators in their strongest event of the meet, the 200-yard individual medley, featuring three top-eight finishers and another top-16 finisher. Nora Korteum took second in the finals, securing an automatic bid to the Minnesota State Meet Thursday at the University of Minnesota. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Northfield girls swim and dive team competed in the Section 1AA meet over three days in Rochester and Lakeville last week, finishing fourth in the team standings, highlighted by 10 individual top-eight finishes, three fourth-place relay finishes and one state qualifying swim.

Northfield junior Josie Hauck and sophomore Nora Kortuem hug after finishing first and second in their heat of the 200-yard individual medley prelims Wednesday in Rochester. The Gators sent all four of their swimmers in the event to the Championship Finals Friday, and Kortuem took second in Section 1AA, to qualify for the State Meet Thursday at the University of Minnesota. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Junior diver Inga Johnson dives Thursday at Century Middle School in Lakeville during the 1AA Section Championships. Johnson took 13th place. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Northfield junior diver Whitney Gray tucks during a dive in the 1AA Section Diving Championships Thursday at Century Middle School in Lakeville. Gray advanced to the finals, where she took ninth place. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Northfield sophomore Clare Leibl swims in the prelims Wednesday in Rochester, advancing to the Championship Finals, where she finished in fourth place “in a courageous surge the last 50 yards,” coach Brial Porter said. Taylor Hintz of Lakeville South finished just 12-hundredths of a second ahead of Leibl. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Gators eighth grader Greta Kortuem swims in the prelims Wednesday in Rochester. She took fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke and Leah Enedy finished eighth. Sophomore Edy McLaughlin and eighth grader Mae Bowers finished 18th and 19th, respectively. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

