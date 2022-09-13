Northfield freshman Caley Graber took an eighth-place finish to lead the varsity Raiders girls cross country team to a second-place finish at the Faribault Invitational Friday, while the boys team took 11th place, paced by senior Nathan Amundson who took 41st place overall.
The varsity boys division had 105 runners from 15 teams competing, while the varsity girls division had 95 runners from 13 teams at the meet at South Andrews Park in Faribault.
Northfield's Caley Graber led the the top-finishing Raiders, who took eighth, 16th, 22st, 23rd and 27th places. Graber finished the 5,000-meter course in a time of 20:04:99 for the varsity Raiders. Eighth-grade runner Peyton Quaas finished in 20:52:49 for 16th place.
Sophomores Claire Casson (21:07:69) and Anna Forbord (21:11:10) finished 22nd and 23rd respectively for the Raiders. Finishing 27th to round out the scoring for Northfield was eighth grader Claire Forbord, running 21:15:23. Junior Clara Menssen finished at 22:57:62 for 64th place and sophomore Abby Borgerding ran in 23:06:66 for 67th place.
Taking the top five runners' scores, Northfield girls scored 93 in the meet, to take second to champion Stillwater, which had 55 points. Stillwater runners took third, fifth, 10th, 18th and 19th, paced by Olivia Braunshausen at 19:44:79. The first-place girls runner was Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior Natasha Sortland, with a 19:19:09.
"It really speaks to the strength of our team that we were able to run without one of our typical top five runners, Addison Enfield, who was resting an injured hip, and still finish second in a really competitive field," Northfield cross county coach Nichole Porath said. "We thought we might have a shot at Stillwater, but they have reloaded their team well this year, including a seventh grade front runner. They are always a tough team."
The Northfield JV team "won, ahead of both Stillwater and Farmington. This is a huge accomplishment," Porath said. "Stillwater is a perennial powerhouse team, as is Farmington."
"What I was most impressed with is how well the girls team works together," she said. "Top to bottom, they are a really cohesive team. They support each other, work hard as a team, have fun as a team, and are all encouraging each other to do their best. It's the best team atmosphere I've seen in my six years."
Highlights included Makayah Petricka finishing second in the JV race in her first ever 5k cross country race as a seventh grader. "She would have been our sixth Varsity runner," Porath said. "She will be one to watch this season."
"In the varsity race, we had our No. 1 runner, Caley Graber, for her first cross country race this season. She is as tough of a competitor as ever. She made a move at 2 miles to go and broke up the lead Varsity pack, but I think it was just too soon for her to do that and she fell off with about 1/2 mile to go," Porath said. "She still finished eighth, in 20:04, which is a solid race, but I think as she continues to train and race she will become an even bigger threat to other teams."
"Claire Casson had a breakthrough race," the coach said, "taking 1:20 off of her time from the St. Olaf Showcase race."
"We tried to come into the race with a different mental game and it really worked for her. She ran really smart and closed the 1-5 scoring gap a lot as compared to Showcase."
Northfield boys varsity
Raiders senior Nathan Amundson RAN A 18:02:04 for the best time for the Northfield varsity boys squad, taking 41st place in the 105-runner division. The Raiders team score was 278, good for 11th place in the 15-team field.
Junior Evan Loe ran a time of 18:16:29 to take 51st place for Northfield, and freshman Fletcher Aylin ran a time of 18:27:75 to take 58th place. Sophomore Soren Murphy Pearson ran in 18:33:23 for 63rd place and junior Carter Steenblock ran in 18:37:54 to finish in 65th place.
Northfield senior Cullen Merritt ran a time of 19:26:78 to take 85th place, and senior Johannes Schroeer ran a time of 20:38:22 to secure 96th place.
Lakeville North took the boys championship with 22 points, with five runners finishing in the top 10, led by senior Andrew Casey in 15:38:18 for first overall and senior Bryce Stachewicz in 16:00:25 in second place.