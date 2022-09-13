NorthfieldGirlsCrossCountry1.jpg

Northfield girls varsity runners show their second-place trophy from the Faribault Invitation Cross Country Meet Friday at South Alexander Park in Faribault, led by their No. 1 runner, Caley Graber's finish of eighth overall, and their top five finishing 27th or better. (submitted photo)

Northfield freshman Caley Graber took an eighth-place finish to lead the varsity Raiders girls cross country team to a second-place finish at the Faribault Invitational Friday, while the boys team took 11th place, paced by senior Nathan Amundson who took 41st place overall.

NorthfieldCC2.JPG

Varsity boys runners start their race Friday at the Faribault Invitational cross country meet, where Northfield's girls varsity took second place and the boys team took 11th. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
NorthfieldGirlsCrossCountry2.jpg

Northfield's girls cross county runners line up after racing Friday at the Faribault Invitational, where the varsity took second place, and the JV harriers took first place. (submitted photo)
NorthfieldBoysCC.JPG

Northfield boys cross country runners head toward the finish line in the Faribault Invitational meet Friday in South Alexander Park. The boys varsity had 105 runners and 15 teams compete, and Northfield boys took 11th. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
NorthfieldCC3.JPG

Some of the 105 varsity boys runners compete in the Faribault Invitational cross country meet Friday. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

