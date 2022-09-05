The Northfield High School girls swim and dive team brought home a 98-86 varsity victory over Red Wing High School Thursday, Sept. 1.
Northfield won eight of the 12 swimming and diving events, which started with a victory by the Gators’ 200 medley relay team of Josie Hauck, Greta Kortuem, Nora Kortuem and Clare Liebl with a time of 2:00.00.
In the 200 freestyle, Northfield’s Liebl posted a winning time of 2:11.10 and Sonja Smith placed second in the 200 free, while Greta Kortuem won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:26.36. Northfield’s success continued in the 50 free as Maria Hegland placed second at 27.74 and teammate Inga Johnson was second in the 1M diving event with a score of 126.20.
Northfield returned to the top of the podium in the 100 butterfly as Nora Kortuem posted a winning time of 1:02.55 and teammate Josie Hauck was second at 1:07.03.
In the 100 freestyle, Northfield’s Charlotte Flory topped the field with a time of 1:00.04 and Liebl placed first in the 500 free at 5:42.10. Ella Porter (5:52.01) and Alivia Kortuem (6:02.02) completed the top three sweep in the 500 freestyle for the Gators.
Northfield placed second in the 200 free relay as the team of Nora Kortuem, Flory, Greta Kortuem and Aya Myint charted a time of 1:49.76.
In the 100 backstroke, Nora Kortuem (1:02.49) and Hauck (1:04.92) placed first and second respectively while Greta Kortuem placed first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.43.
In junior varsity competition, first place finishes were added by Sonja Smith in the 500 freestyle, Ella Hegland in the 200 IM, Ella Krupicka in the 100 freestyle, Rylee Blandin in the 100 backstroke and Edy McLaughlin in the 100 breaststroke. Northfield’s junior varsity 200 medley relay team of Lyda Carlson, McLaughlin, Lydia Hershberger and Coco Schuster and the 400 free relay of Ella Holleran, Krupicka, Kasie Larsen and Hershberger also claimed first place finishes for the NHS junior varsity at Red Wing.
“We are proud of each and every performance at the meet on September 1,” Northfield coach Kristi Kortuem said. “These young ladies have been at the pool for three hours per day for the past 2 1/2 weeks and we are seeing performances that are at or near their end-of-season performances last year! We are so proud of their hard work and it is amazing to see it pay off for them in the pool.”
Northfield is scheduled to return to action on Sept. 10 with a trip to Lakeville South. The meet will also feature teams from Lakeville North, Owatonna, Rochester Mayo, Rochester John Marshall and Rochester Century.
Northfield’s junior varsity squad also gained a win at Red Wing with a 100-41 decision on Sept. 1.