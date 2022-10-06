Eight Northfield Raiders girls soccer players started Tuesday as the team marked senior night with a game fittingly led on the offense by a senior, Regan Childress, in a 4-0 win over the visiting Faribault Falcons.
Childress led the offense with a goal scored and two assists.
Coach Blake Kane said the game was on senior night and the Raiders had eight seniors starting the match, from both their varsity and junior varsity teams.
Goals in the game came from sophomore Kate Hubers, sophomore Olivia Rasmussen, Childress and senior Sidney Koehler. Assists were two from Childers and one each from senior Leta Prestemon and senior Sidney Koehler. Junior goalie Gracie Freyberg recorded one save in her second shutout of the season.
"Our players did an excellent job of taking the field fired up and ready to play on our 2022 senior night," Kane said. "Our graduating players have been the backbone of this team all year and have carried us through some challenging times, so I was really pleased to see us honor them on and off the field."
Kane said his players "applied excellent pressure throughout the game and did a much improved job of maintaining possession, which is something that has plagued us throughout the season."
"We're continuing to work on our finishing, with several opportunities not tallied beyond the four goals scored," he said. "I thought Regan Childress in particular did a great job of being a commanding presence at striker, with a goal and two assists."
He said "the other goals from Kate Hubers, Olivia Rasmussen, and Sidney Koehler were all fantastic, too."
Koehler had scored the second goal of the first half for Northfield in the eighth minute, and the Falcons kept the Raiders scoreless the rest of the half.
Falcons senior midfielder Sydne Bauer had one of her team’s best chances, getting a shot on goal for the Falcons in the 10th minute, when Faribault trailed 2-0.
But the Falcons’ eighth-grade goalkeeper Claire Anderson was kept busy the rest of the half and the rest of the game by a bigger, older Northfield team that controlled the ball well and launched multiple shots in both periods.
Anderson had some diving saves the rest of the first half, including a couple of bullets from the Raiders. With much the same coming after the intermission.
Northfield had several shot attempts in the second half, but only a couple on goal, stopped by Anderson, until the 55th minute, when the Raiders earned a corner kick from the left side. The ball bounced around in the box and then was sent out to the top of the box, where Northfield senior Olivia Rasmussen controlled the ball, about three yards above the box, and arched the ball into the net, to make it 3-0 Raiders.
In the 57th minute, Northfield sophomore Shania Gjerdingen served up one of the Raiders’ futile bullets, when she broke through a crowd of defenders at the top of the box and whistled a shot toward the left side of the net. Falcons goalkeeper Claire Anderson stopped the shot with both hands, eyeball high, the ball bouncing up and in front of her, then corralled the ball after it bounced off the ground, as Northfield junior Anni Quaas raced in to try to put back a rebound.
In the 63rd minute, Anderson stopped another shot on goal, a point-blank shot by Childress from inside 5 yards of the goal. Anderson dove to the right side of the net to stop the ball with her left hand.
Northfield had several other shots, including one from near midfield by Rasmussen, which Anderson stopped. But the Raiders scored one more goal on a purely unstoppable breakaway shot by sophomore Kate Hubers. From just outside the box on the left side, her shot sailed high, untouched by a leaping Anderson, into the right side of the net, to put in the final goal in the 4-0 Northfield win.
The Falcons’ Bauer had an open field shot from the left side of the field, about 15 yards outside of the box for Faribault’s last shot of the game, coming late in the second half. Northfield’s freshman goalkeeper, Leah Ehmer, who checked into the game in the 69th minute, got the stop on the shot, which came in the last three minutes of the game.