Eroglu Childress Williamson.jpg

Raiders senior Regan Childress, center, fights for the ball Tuesday in Northfield against Faribault's Emma Eroglu, left, and Bergen Williamson. Childress led the offense with a goal and two assists, in the Raiders' 4-0 win. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Eight Northfield Raiders girls soccer players started Tuesday as the team marked senior night with a game fittingly led on the offense by a senior, Regan Childress, in a 4-0 win over the visiting Faribault Falcons.

Childress shot .jpg

No. 16 Regan Childress takes a shot in the second half that was blocked by Faribault goalie Claire Anderson. Northfield took the win, 4-0, and Childress anchored the offense with a goal scored and assists on two other goals. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Ryann Eddy shot.jpg

No. 3, senior Ryann Eddy takes a shot on goal in the second half Tuesday for Northfield in their game against Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 2 Olivia Rasmussen.jpg

Northfield senior Olivia Rasmussen, No. 2, gathers the ball above the Faribault box before kicking it in for a score against the Falcons Tuesday. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 19 Shania Gjerdingen.jpg

Raiders sophomore Shania Gjerdingen breaks away from a group of Falcons players before launching a shot on goal in the second half Tuesday against Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 23 Amelia Rosenhamer 2.jpg

Northfield junior Amelia Rosenhammer readies for a corner kick Tuesday against Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Claire Anderson .jpg

Faribault goalkeeper Claire Anderson stops a shot by Northfield's Shania Gjerdingen in the 57th minute Tuesday as Anni Quaas, left, runs in after the ball. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
AQuaasORasmusser.jpg

The Raiders' Anni Quaas, left and Olivia Rasmussn fight for the ball Tuesday against the Falcons. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

