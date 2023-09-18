Amelia Rosenhamer

Northfield’s Amelia Rosenhamer in action against Mankato West. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Olivia Rasmussen

Northfield’s Olivia Rasmussen battles for possession. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Anni Quaas

Northfield’s Anni Quaas battles a Mankato West defender for control of the ball. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The Northfield High School girls soccer team brought home its first victory of the season with a 1-0 win at Rochester John Marshall on Thursday, Sept. 14.

  

