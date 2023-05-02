The Northfield High School girls lacrosse team snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday, May 1 with an 11-7 home victory over Big 9 rival Rochester John Marshall. The victory moved Northfield’s season record to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play.
The contest started in favor of John Marshall as the Rockets broke into the scoring column in the opening minute of play with a goal by Camilla Hangee at 24:29. The quick goal set the tempo for a high-scoring first half that featured 12 goals between the two squads.
Northfield returned the favor at 23:54 with a goal by Claire Homan that tied the game at 1-1. At 22:00 of the first half, Northfield’s Kellie O’Meara scored on a free shot to make it 2-1 before John Marshall tied it again with a goal by Hangee at 20:36 of the first.
The Raiders replied less than a minute later with a goal by Gwen Tapper at 19:53, which proved to be a lead that Northfield held for the remainder of the game. Northfield’s Jaiden Schiller pushed the team’s lead to 4-2 with a marker at 17:33 before John Marshall scored again at 13:42.
Northfield took control of the game at the midway point of the first half with strong defensive and midfield play that results in three unanswered goals. On a breakaway from midfield, Lola McCarty scored at 12:26 and that was followed with another goal by O’Meara at 7:59. Tapper pushed the score to 7-3 with a baseline drive that resulted in her second goal of the evening at 7:09 of the first.
John Marshall made it 7-4 with a goal at 6:34 of the first before Tapper completed the first half scoring, and notched her hat trick, with a goal at 5:21 to make it 8-4 at the break.
In the second half, the game took a defensive turn as both teams went scoreless until John Marshall broke the ice with goals by Hangee at 16:30 and 11:03 of the second half to push the score to 8-6. The Rocket rally was curtailed at 10:39 as McCarty scored to make it 9-6. O’Meara tallied Northfield’s second hat trick of the evening with her third goal of the game at 8:57 to give Raiders a 10-6 lead.
In the final minute of play, John Marshall’s Hangee scored her fourth goal of the evening before Northfield closed the curtain on the win with a goal with 1.5 seconds left on the clock by McCarty. The tally made the final 11-7 and it gave McCarty her hat trick for the night.
Wendy Ascencio Bravo was the goalie of record for Northfield in the game and it marked the first win for the Raiders since a season-opening victory over Mankato on April 13.
“I would have to say that Rochester came out swinging, it was not completely unexpected but it made our defense focus up real quick, play full field defense and defend the cage,” coach Lexi Halvorson said.
In addition to praise for her team’s defensive work, Halvorson was impressed with the Raiders’ teamwork on the offensive side of the field.
“Our entire offensive won offensive player of the game tonight, just because we really promote moving the ball, sharing the ball and playing off of our assists,” Halvorson said. “Most of our goals were assisted, and other than the three hat tricks it was nice to see the goals in the back of the net and the team working together to do it.”
Northfield will continue its season with a home game against Big 9 opponent Rochester Century on Thursday, May 4 at 7:15 p.m. On Tuesday, May 9, the Raiders will travel to Mankato for a 5:45 p.m. game.