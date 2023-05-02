gwen tapper 2023

Gwen Tapper scored three goals for Northfield in the 11-7 win over John Marshall on May 1.

The Northfield High School girls lacrosse team snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday, May 1 with an 11-7 home victory over Big 9 rival Rochester John Marshall. The victory moved Northfield’s season record to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

tianna foster 2023

Northfield junior attacker Tianna Foster.
savannah newberg 2023

Northfield’s Savannah Newberg in action against Rochester John Marshall.
kellie o'meara 2023

Kellie O’Meara was one of three Raiders to chart hat tricks in the win over Rochester John Marshall on May 1.
lola mccarty 2023

Northfield’s Lola McCarty scored a hat trick against Rochester John Marshall on May 1. (Tom Nelson photos/southernminn.com)
schiller and mccarty 2023

Northfield’s Jaiden Schiller (12) leads an upfield charge with help from teammate Lola McCarty (4).

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments