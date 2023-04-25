The Northfield High School girls lacrosse team (1-4, 1-2 Big 9) lost a 14-1 decision at home against Rochester Mayo on Monday, April 24. Down 12-0 at the end of the first half, Northfield turned in an admirable second half that saw the Raiders run evenly with the Spartans in the final 25 minutes of play.
Rochester Mayo pushed its lead to 13-0 in the opening minute of the second half before the game settled into a solid defensive battle with Northfield gaining momentum as the half went on. The Raiders managed to break the shutout with 10:05 left int he half on a goal by Lauren Kraby. She was set up on the play with an assist from Gwen Tapper, who led the Raiders with three shots in the game.
“The girls do really well with resetting and restarting their fire. We came out with the intention to just shake it off, rely on what we know and play to our strengths,” Northfield coach Lexi Halvorson said about her team’s second half recovery.
She added, “We have a very young team and we lost a lot of talent on the offensive end last year but they are coming in with a new style of play. As far as the score goes, it is not really indicative of what is going on behind the scenes and it is nice to see that they are growing everyday.”
The Raiders opened their week on Friday, April 21 with a 14-3 loss at Apple Valley/Burnsville. Tapper scored all three goals for Northfield in the game.
Northfield will continue its 2023 Big 9 season on Thursday, April 27 with a 7:15 p.m. game at Owatonna. On Monday, May 2, the Raiders will be back home for a 7:15 p.m. game against Rochester John Marshall/Lourdes.