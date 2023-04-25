lcrosse 1.jpeg

Northfield’s Olivia Voigt (#41) and Lola McCarty (#4) battle for a loose ball in action against Rochester Mayo on April 24. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The Northfield High School girls lacrosse team (1-4, 1-2 Big 9) lost a 14-1 decision at home against Rochester Mayo on Monday, April 24. Down 12-0 at the end of the first half, Northfield turned in an admirable second half that saw the Raiders run evenly with the Spartans in the final 25 minutes of play.

Northfield’s Gwen Tapper had an assist for the Raiders against Rochester Mayo. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Northfield’s Jaiden Schiller brings the ball upfield against Rochester Mayo. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Northfield goaltender Naty Trevino Avila looking to clear the zone against Rochester Mayo. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Defender Savannah Newberg in action against Rochester Mayo. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Northfield sophomore Lola McCarty. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Lauren Kraby (42) celebrates her goal with teammate Gwen Tapper against Rochester Mayo. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

