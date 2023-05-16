The Northfield girls lacrosse team (2-9, 2-7 Big 9) suffered a trio of losses against Big 9 rivals over the last week of competition.
The Raiders opened the week with a 9-4 loss at Mankato on Tuesday, May 9 and followed that with a 16-10 setback at Rochester Mayo on Thursday, May 11, before dropping a 14-3 decision at home against Owatonna on Monday, May 15.
In the Raiders’ final regular season home game of 2023, Northfield saw Big 9 league leader Owatonna jump out to a 3-0 lead in the opening minutes of the first half. Northfield broke the shutout at 11:32 of the first half on a goal by Gwen Tapper before the Huskies finished the first half with two more goals to make it 5-1.
In the second half, Northfield opened the scoring at 22:40 with a goal by Kellie O’Meara that made closed the gap to 5-2. Owatonna then opened it up with seven unanswered goals in the second half to take a 12-2 lead. Northfield snapped its scoring drought at 4:13 of the second half with a marker by Lola McCarty that made it 12-3.
Owatonna added two more goals in the closing minutes of the game to finish it at 14-3. Of note, Owatonna’s Annika Moran led the game with five goals and teammate Madison McGinn scored four goals in the win.
In the game against Owatonna, Northfield saluted its 2023 seniors and their parents in a halftime ceremony. Senior Raiders recognized for their contributions were Emma Waldermar, Savannah Newberg, Montana Adams, Lauren Kraby and Ari Edwards.
On Thursday, May 11, Northfield lost an 16-10 match at Rochester Mayo. Gwen Tapper, Claire Homan and O’Meara all had two goals in the game for Northfield, while Edwards, Jaiden Schiller, Tiana Foster and Navea Pennock each had one goal for there Raiders in the game.
Northfield opened its week on Tuesday, May 9 with a 9-4 loss at Mankato.
The Raiders will wrap up their 2023 Big 9 regular season schedule on Thursday, May 18 with a match at Rochester John Marshall/Lourdes before traveling to Lakeville South on Thursday, May 25.