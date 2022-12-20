...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold
air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming
very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-
threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below
to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be
adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western
and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday
morning. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for central and south
central Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions
possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Weather Alert
Northfield girls hockey wins again; boys basketball gets 1st win
The Northfield High School girls hockey team won its fourth consecutive game on Thursday, Dec. 15, as the Raiders posted a big 14-0 home win over Big 9 rival Austin. The victory moved Northfield’s record to 7-3, 4-0 Big 9.
The offensive showcase for Northfield was started with a goal at 3:15 of the first period by Olivia Rasmussen, which proved to be the game winner. The Raiders owned an 8-0 lead at the end of the first period as goals are also added by Ayla Puppe (2), Megan Snyder, Eloise DeBus, Mia Miller, Isabelle Stephes and Emily Beam.
In the second period, Puppe notched Northfield’s first hat trick of the night with her third goal of the game at 11:06 before Stephes added another goal at 11:18. Snyder posted two more goals in the second period, which marked Northfield’s second hat trick of the game and Emma Peroutka scored to make the score 13-0 after two periods. The Raiders’ final goal of the day was scored by Grace McCoshen in the third period. Macy Mueller gained the shutout in goal for Northfield.
The Raiders will hosted Lakeville North on Dec. 20, and they will travel to Schmitz Holiday Classic Tournament in Farmington on Dec. 28-29.
Boys Basketball
Matt Christensen scored his first win as the Northfield High School boys basketball coach on Friday, Dec. 16 with a 61-57 victory at Red Wing.
The victory moved Northfield’s record to 1-2, 1-1 Big 9 on the season. The Raiders opened last week with a 68-65 loss at North St. Paul and Northfield’s home open scheduled for Dec. 15 against Mankato East was postponed due to the weather.
The game against Mankato East will now be played on Jan. 30, 2023. The Raiders hosted Chaska on Dec. 20 and will return home on Thursday Dec. 22 for a conference date against Owatonna.