For the second consecutive season, the No. 17 ranked Northfield High School girls hockey team ended the year for Lakeville South.
In 2022, the Raiders (20-7) gained a trip to the MSHSL finals in St. Paul by handing Lakeville South a 2-1 loss in the title game of the Section 1AA tournament in Owatonna. This year, Northfield completed the No. 12 ranked Cougars' season once again by virtue of a 5-2 victory in the semifinals of the Section 1AA tournament at Hasse Arena in Lakeville.
The win advances the Raiders to the championship game of the Section 1AA bracket against No. 15 ranked Lakeville North on Thursday, Feb. 16. The game will be played at the Four Seasons Arena in Owatonna with a 5 p.m. start time. The winner of this game will advance to the MSHSL Class AA state championship, which will be played at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Feb. 22-25.
“Obviously it was a tremendous effort by our group,” Northfield coach Paige Haley said about her team’s victory over Lakeville South. “I think they prepared very well and they knew they could beat them. They beat them (Lakeville South) last year in the section final to go to the state tournament, so the fear of them is gone.”
Haley commented on her team’s drive to bring home the win, "The one thing that stood out to me was their relentlessness on the puck and their desire to win the game. They did it together and I think that is the difference for us. Obviously when they play as a unit they can do it.”
In a classic battle between two of the top programs in the section, Northfield’s Ayla Puppe scored first on the power play that was provided thanks to a hooking call against Lakeville South’s Gabby Bouman. Puppe posted the goal at 6:46 of the first period with assists from Mia Miller and Isabelle Stephes.
In the second period, Lakeville South evened the score at 1-1 with a goal by Theresa Soltys at 13:59 before the Raiders finished the period with another goal by Puppe at the 15:01 mark. Miller and Grace McCoshen each had assists on the play, which was Puppe’s 51st goal of the season.
Back to play in the third period, Lakeville South tied the game at 2-2 with a goal by Hana Fowler at 7:42. Northfield then posted the eventual game winner with a power play marker by Miller at 12:18 with assists from McCoshen and Puppe. The PPG was set up after Bouman took a body checking minor at 12:05.
With the goal deficit, Lakeville South pulled its goalie late in the game and the result was two empty net goals for the Raiders. Emerson Garlie scored the squad’s first ENG at 15:04 in the third with assists going to Tove Sorenson and Puppe. Sorenson completed the night’s scoring at 16:32 with the unassisted second empty netter to make the final 5-2.
One of the keys to the win was solid special teams play by the Raiders. Northfield was 2-of-2 on the power, only took three penalties in the game and was a perfect 3-of-3 on the penalty kill.
“Whenever you introduce penalties into the game, the game becomes about special teams... we won that battle and that is a huge reason why we were able to pull out a win,” Haley said.
Northfield owned a 33-28 margin in shots during the contest and goalie Macy Mueller made 26 saves on the way to her 20th win of the season.
Next up for the Raiders will be a rematch against Lakeville North, which scored a 2-1 win in Northfield on Dec. 20, 2022. Lakeville North extended its season in section play with a first round 14-0 win over Rochester Mayo and a 2-1 win over Owatonna in the second round on Feb. 11.
“I think we need to be ready to see a very tough Lakeville North team,” Haley said. “We know how they play and we know what’s to come, we now need to focus on how we beat that style.”
Raider Notes
Puppe ranks second in the state with 86 points and third with 51 goals. Rylee Bartz of Warroad leads the state with 92 points this season and she also ranks second with 52 goals. Kamryn Van Batavia of Luverne leads the state with 57 goals this season.
Mueller ranks third in the state with 20 goaltender wins this season. She also ranks third in the state with nine shutouts to her credit in 2022-23. Her current goals against average is 1.78 and her save rate this season is .921.
Northfield has outscored its opponents 139-49 this season.
Garlie’s ENG was her 50th point of the season. She ranks second on the team with 28 goals and 50 points this year. McCoshen ranks second on the team in 2022-23 with 32 assists and third with 40 points.