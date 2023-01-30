macy mueller 2023

Northfield goalie Macy Mueller made 15 saves in her team’s 3-0 shutout against Mankato East. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The No. 17 ranked Northfield High School girls hockey team (16-6, 9-1 Big 9) will enter its last week of the regular season riding a five-game win streak that dates back to Jan. 19 and includes four shutouts during that run. The latest addition to the win column for Northfield was an 8-0 victory at Rochester Mayo Saturday, Jan. 28.

ayla puppe 2023

Northfield’s #9 Ayla Puppe scored eight goals during the Raiders’ three league wins this week. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
emily beaham 2023

Northfield’s Emily Beaham. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
isabelle stephes 2023

Northfield’s Isabelle Stephes (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
emma peroutka 2023

Northfield’s Emma Peroutka scored the game winning goal against Mankato East. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
megan snyder 2023

Team captain Megan Snyder battles for puck possession against Mankato East. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
tove sorenson 2023

Northfield’s Tove Sorenson in action against Mankato East. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

